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Wendy McNamee's avatar
Wendy McNamee
10h

I'm somewhere between someone get a muzzle for him and his hands and dammit, this is exactly what I voted for! At least it's not the rhetoric from the previous administration. And at least he's honest. His feelings are not held back, for sure. But I'm not sure that's a great thing. Lol

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Dubby Rose's avatar
Dubby Rose
10h

Ha! Trump can't die! Robert DeNiro has assured us that Trump will never leave office. Trump may be insane, but DeNiro is a font of wisdom and clarity. Therefore, Trump not only can't be dead but will remain alive and in office until the mind control aerosol spray that's afflicted so many of us clears up, I am relieved to say. Funny though, how so many people are capable of diagnosing Trump's mental health when these same people to this day have seen no sign of dementia from Biden.

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