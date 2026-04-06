While most of us were busy hiding eggs, popping jellybeans for breakfast, and trying to find a roasting pan big enough for a 14-pound ham, the United States military was carrying out a harrowing, life-or-death retrieval operation deep inside enemy territory.

It was like a scene out of Black Hawk Down: When Iranian air defenses shot down a U.S. fighter jet, the two American airmen on board somehow survived the crash—only to find themselves stranded in the enemy’s backyard. One was quickly rescued. The other was left hiding in the mountains with little more than a pistol and a prayer while U.S. forces raced to locate him, misdirect Iranian troops, and get him out alive. Trump later called the mission an “Easter miracle,” a hard assessment to argue with.

It was, by any reasonable barometer, a high-stakes situation—one that could certainly necessitate a president clearing his schedule for the afternoon. Especially given what was already unfolding in the region—escalating tensions, threats to one of the planet’s primary oil arteries, and consequences that have the entire globe on edge.

In other words, if ever there were a solid reason to skip the media circus for a few hours, it was this.

But no. As soon as the White House announced a “press lid” for the rest of the day, the internet put on its tap shoes and dusted off its favorite tune: “Trump Is Dead!”

That was it. “No more questions.” That was the smoking gun that turned social media completely feral.

By Saturday, the president’s alleged passing wasn’t merely being whispered about on one or two rogue feeds; it was trending: Trump had died of a heart attack. No, he’d been shot and killed by a federal agent. No, he wasn’t dead yet but he’d had a massive stroke and was in critical condition. No, he was definitely dead—they suicided him to save face and pull us out of Iran.

Folks weren’t merely out there speculating; they were making unequivocal claims and definitive announcements. They were sharing timestamps. They were using words like credible and confirmed and official and multiple witnesses.

In a disturbing number of cases—and you knew this was coming—they were celebrating. Because of course they were. (And please trust me, these were the nicest examples I could find.)

Fueling the rumors further was Trump’s decision to spend Easter in Washington, D.C., instead of heading to Mar-a-Lago—an obvious red flag, if you’re the kind of person who thinks skipping a golf weekend during a war signals imminent death. Once the conspiracy spiral got too big to ignore, White House communications director Steven Cheung took to X to assure Americans that their leader had not, in fact, been Weekend at Bernie’d.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” Cheung wrote. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

For reference, we went weeks without seeing Joe Biden so much as wave from a balcony and the national response was essentially, “Eh, he’s probably napping.” But Trump goes quiet for an afternoon and suddenly we’re all watching a live-action Netflix documentary titled The Final Hours. To the blue-check brigade, if Trump is talking, he’s unhinged. If Trump isn’t talking, he’s on life support. Those are the options. Once again, the middle doesn’t exist.

The White House’s official Rapid Response account handled the rumors with its usual professional, measured tone.

I’m not going to lie: As familiar as I am with the narrative playbook, when I went to bed on Saturday, there was still a part of me that couldn’t entirely dismiss the allegations. I mean, I know how deranged the media and (some) demoncrats are… but on the flip side, how (and when!) would they tell us if POTUS had suddenly and unexpectedly crossed the rainbow bridge?

Plus, other than the weapons-grade moron comment and Cheung’s Trump-the-tireless-worker-bee explanation, the internet seemed perfectly content with the presence of a dude in uniform by a door as definitive proof of life. (I was sort of hoping for a hostage-style selfie with a newspaper myself.)

I woke on Sunday to a slew of HE IS RISEN texts. Apparently, our Lord and Savior wasn’t the only one prone to miraculous reappearances. On what was arguably the most sacred day of the Christian calendar, Trump had been up since dawn firing off his usual brand of BRAGGADOCIOUS and Very Enthusiastic posts.

One, however, stopped me in my tracks. It couldn’t be real. I prayed it wasn’t.

*Sensitive, easily-offended readers may wish to avert their eyes*

It was real. And yes, he wrote Fuckin’. With the apostrophe.

This was our commander-in-chief’s Easter Sunday sunrise post. The online response ran the predictable gamut from “This is EXACTLY what I voted for! #FAFO” to “More disgusting, demented proof that Trump belongs in a mental hospital.” Chuck Schumer called him an unhinged madman; MTG agreed: “He has gone insane.” Iranian media outlet Mizan claimed that “Iran’s steadfastness and resistance have driven Trump to the brink of madness.” They may not have been entirely wrong.

On the surface, the post seemed like something Trump might write—this is the man who boasted “I’m gonna bomb the sh*t out of Iran,” after all—but the full-throated embrace of the mother of all profanities was unusually aggressive, even for Trump. Yes, he insults his enemies and adds colorful, dwarf-adjacent adjectives to their names (crooked, crazy, nasty, sleepy, shifty, radical, failing, little, lyin’), but something about this particular post read like someone told a 22-year-old intern “just take whatever you think he might say and turn it up a notch or seven.”

Or maybe POTUS has just reached the “don’t make me come in there” phase of foreign policy. It’s hard to say at this point.

I wasn’t sure how I felt about the whole thing, to be honest. Obviously it was cringy and reckless and not exactly presidential. If you were a TDS-riddled liberal, you’d consider it a gift. But I try not to have a knee-jerk reaction to anything Trump says or does. On one hand, I’ll take a tough-talking, no-nonsense leader over a doormat any day. But open the Fuckin’ Strait? You crazy bastards? Praise be to Allah? That’s not diplomacy. That’s a bar fight waiting to happen. A Quentin Tarantino script. An interfaith truck stop manifesto that somehow made it onto White House letterhead.

Apparently there was once a Chrome extension that converted Trump’s tweets into scribbles.

As of now, here’s where we’re at: Trump has extended the deadline for compliance twice. Yesterday, he told Fox News that if Iran doesn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening, he’s “blowing up the entire country.” So that’s cozy. Iran’s counteroffer was, essentially, “What if we made this worse?”—floating attacks on critical infrastructure in Israel and U.S.-aligned Arab states, which would knock out power, disrupt daily life across the region, and send energy prices into a fresh panic.

Basically, we’re at “put your missiles where your mouth is.” On both sides.

We’ll know more today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, when POTUS pries off that “press lid.” With real-life reporters. Asking actual questions. In real time. With no filters, no edits, no carefully cropped Marine-by-a-door photo to reassure us that somewhere, behind that wall, a president is allegedly doing presidenty things.

In the meantime, I’ll be refreshing X, trying to figure out what’s real, what’s rumor, who’s actually alive, and whether anyone is even in charge. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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