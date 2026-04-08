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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
4hEdited

I am utterly amazed at The Left's ability to pivot so quickly (in less than 24 hours) from "Trump should be Article 25'd for crimes against humanity and trying to start WWIII by bombing Iran" to "It's TACO Tuesday and Trump has chickened out again for not bombing Iran"... where do these people come from... they remind me of chickens playing chess the way they stumble all over the place, knock the pieces over, shit on the board, and then puff out their chests and crow about how they've won the game... The ludicricacy of The Left is absolutely beyond my comprehension.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
4h

It's time we all read "The Art of the Deal." I have been putting it off, but have decided it's not only a way to buy real estate, it's also huge tool in our geopolitical toolkit.

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