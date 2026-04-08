*Apologize for the late post today! I had an entirely different stack written before I went to bed last night. Unfortunately, the news cycle chose chaos. The below reflects the latest in what is clearly a shape-shifting story.*

“Be home by midnight or you’re not going to prom.” Those were my parents’ parting words on my eighteenth birthday—which happened to be the night before my senior prom. This was 1987, when parents didn’t negotiate and kids didn’t argue.

I was home by midnight.

This week, Trump unleashed a similar ultimatum. It wasn’t a thinly veiled threat; it was a promise: Open the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7 or I will bomb the blank out of you.

A little over an hour before that deadline, Trump popped onto Truth Social and announced that, after some last-minute discussions and a whole lot of “hold on, let’s not do that just yet,” an agreement had been reached. The attack was off!

Not canceled entirely, of course—this is 2026—but postponed. A mutually agreed-upon ceasefire. Two weeks to flatten the country. Iran was given fourteen days to ink a deal, open the gas pipeline, and behave like a country that does not, in fact, want to be reduced to embers.

For folks keeping score at home, we went from “we will take the entire country out in two hours” to “let’s circle back in a fortnight.”

Naturally, the internet immediately split itself into three predictable camps: one calling the pause capitulation—just do it already—another hailing it as a brilliant negotiating move—and a third just whispering, okay but also… thank God. Those are the only acceptable reactions: coward, genius, or sudden religious awakening.

Haters dubbed yesterday TACO Tuesday—a nod to columnist Robert Armstrong’s “Trump Always Chickens Out” term for tariffs. Which might get you some retweets if you didn’t realize that Iran was reportedly stationing civilians—including children—at or near the exact infrastructure target sites. Bridges. Facilities. Strategic choke points. The kinds of places that show up in headlines when people start talking about precision strikes. Which puts a slightly different spin on the whole “why didn’t he just do it already?” conversation.

It’s one thing to pound your chest about decisive action when you’re imagining empty targets and clean hits. It’s another thing entirely when the bullseye comes with a human shield made up of eight-year-old limbs. But that reality doesn’t trend quite as well as “he blinked.”

And here’s the part that somehow gets lost between the hot takes and the hashtags: nobody with a conscience or a soul actually wants this war. No sane human was dragging out a lawn chair, cracking a beer, and settling in for what they hoped would be a spectacular opening night of Middle East Mayhem: Lights, Camera, Catastrophe. There were never going to be celebratory fireworks or a grand finale—just body counts, human heartache, supply chain chaos, $9 gas, and a whole lot of unimaginable consequences.

“Trump caved,” diehards said. Did it matter? The apocalypse has been postponed.

You can probably guess how well that’s going.

STERN, SELF-IMPORTANT, BUSYBODY MEGA-COUNTRY: “Okay, do you pinkie-promise to put down your weapons and stop holding our oil hostage?”

TERRORIST REGIME [suppressing a giggle while actively reloading]: “Yup.”

Within hours of the ceasefire announcement, Iran was already claiming it had been attacked—without naming who did it—while fresh strikes, drones, and sirens were still being reported across the region. Gulf states were intercepting incoming fire. Israel is right this minute bombing Lebanon—an effort to dismantle Hezbollah—with Netanyahu claiming that “Lebanon isn’t part of the two-week ceasefire.”

Apparently war doesn’t wear a watch.

Vice President J.D. Vance called the ceasefire a “fragile truce,” which would be like calling a Category 5 hurricane a “light breeze.”

While all of this was unfolding, the United Nations tried to pass a resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz (I was today-years-old when I learned they could do that). Two countries abstained. Eleven voted yes. Two voted no.

The two “no” votes? Russia and China. Permanent members. Automatic veto. End of discussion. So even though the rest of the world lined up and said, “Maybe not destroying the global economy would be a good idea,” Russia and China effectively said, “Screw you.”

You shall know thy enemy by his vote.

As of now, the world is pretending the ceasefire means something. Both the U.S. and Iran have “claimed victory.” (Maybe if we let them both believe it, this thing will end?) Oil prices are already dropping—on the strength of a maybe, which tells you panic drives prices more than access does. Stocks are soaring, the markets are rebounding, and investors are treating this like stability—even though, technically, nothing has been resolved.

But the Dow.

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