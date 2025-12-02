Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
3h

The people who swear by the flu shot they take every year are hopeless. My mother-in-law will never not take the annual flu shot because of this one anecdote she gives about being the only one not to get sick at work one year decades ago. Who knows about all the other time she's gotten sick after the flu shot. Meanwhile, she will never attribute her recent heart issues that required surgery to the safe and effective my patience is wearing thin clot shots!

I agree with Laura that we are winning this vaccine war with more and more people questioning all shots and taking significantly less.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4hEdited

Methinks the uptake numbers will reflect the fact that we are winning this war.

We don’t want your damn shots.

How timely - this post was just texted to me:

https://mariagutschi.substack.com/p/what-the-new-nejm-study-of-the-mrna

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture