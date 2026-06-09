Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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deborah7isheaven's avatar
deborah7isheaven
2h

other: Jesus come quickly!

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
2h

I don’t see the point for these glasses to exist. It’s crazy, disturbing, and totally unnecessary.

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