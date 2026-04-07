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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
9h

The first thing that comes to mind when I see those "Trump voters regret..." headlines is the left is crashing hard and they need to astroturf bad feelings amongst MAGA voters to give themselves any semblance of a chance (especially if we actually get proper voter integrity measures in place).

Now, I will openly admit I am sick of RINOs stonewalling the president. Where's my CNN headline on that?

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26 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
8h

I certainly don’t regret that I voted for Trump as Kackala was so out of the question. There is something about Trump that is likable. I don’t agree with everything he says or does, but I think he’s a smart guy and very strategic.

I’ve never been asked anything by pollsters nor do I know anyone who has been polled. Anyone?

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