Have you ever splurged on a big-ticket item—a couch, a car, a kitchen remodel—and then found yourself quietly regretting the investment weeks or even days later? The cushions aren’t as comfy as they seemed in the showroom. The color seems less fire-engine red and more bloodied-shop-rag burgundy. The “alabaster linen, soft-close, European-inspired cabinets” you dropped five figures on showed up looking suspiciously similar to the budget-friendly white ones in perma-stock at Home Depot.

It’s called buyer’s remorse—and according to the giddy liberal media, Republicans are currently deep in its clutches.

You’ve probably seen the headlines. Polls are showing “concerns,” “mixed feelings,” even “regret” among people who voted for Trump in 2024. The numbers are—always—framed as ominous, historic, the beginning of a great unraveling. The base is cracking. The spell is breaking. The party is in ruins!

I see comments on this stack daily expressing frustration, fatigue, even outright fury over Trump’s presidential performance. I do not begrudge anyone these feelings. I get it. When you think you’re ordering a steak and you get ground mystery meat, it’s natural to feel let down.

Let’s recap:

He ran on no wars. We’ve got missiles, moving deadlines, and an increasingly alarming situation in the Middle East. He ran on affordability. Gas is through the roof, utilities are spiking, and a single pound of beef now costs more than the national minimum wage. He ran on energy independence. We are, once again, in a complicated relationship with countries we swear we don’t need. He ran on peace through strength. We got Operation Epic Fury. (Maybe he should have named it Operation Muscular Dove.) He ran on law and order. We got laws. We got orders. The “and” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. He ran on draining the swamp. The swamp is, alas, as swampy as ever.

The disappointment is hard to describe. Remember when you were a kid and you begged for Sea-Monkeys for your birthday and they turned out to be tiny stupid brine shrimp that looked nothing at all like the adorable little cartoon primates on the packaging?

That.

Spoiler: this is NOT what Sea-Monkeys look like.

But there’s a big difference, I think, between “Man, I wish things were going differently” and “If I could go back in time, I’d give my vote to Kamala!”

Because, lest anyone forget, those were the only two viable options on the table. Not Trump or Ronald Reagan reincarnated. Not Trump or a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. Not Trump or the ghost of John F. Kennedy Jr. It was Trump… or the word-salad-spinning, merry Christmas-hating, hyena-cackling wonder.

#NeverForget

Just for sport, let’s run that alternate timeline for a second. Imagine there’s a President Harris in the White House right now. With the same Iran tensions. The same threats to the Strait of Hormuz. The same energy markets holding their breath. Do you feel… better? Calmer? Safer? I mean, maybe. (I wouldn’t, personally—but I’ll allow it.) The tone would almost certainly be softer, the language more measured, the delivery less Sean-Penn-on-a-bender. But the underlying reality would pretty much be the same.

Harris was consistently pro-Israel and supportive of U.S. military backing when necessary. Which means we’re still staring down the same geopolitical mess, just with fewer ALL-CAPS WARNINGS and more circular, say-nothing press briefings. Gas prices are still reacting to global supply fears, not feelings. Rent is still obscene, housing is still scarce, and Taylor Swift is still selling out stadiums. So yeah, we might trade the profanity for something more joyful—but let me be clear: we’re not escaping the consequences.

In the modern polling ecosystem, it apparently takes very little to qualify as a full-blown emotional crisis. You can check a box that says “I have mixed feelings” and suddenly you’re being counted as part of a softening, wavering, possibly defecting bloc of voters who are one bad headline away from switching teams.

But are they? Would these voters actually change their vote if they could?

When you dig even slightly beneath the surface, the answer is… probably not. A small percentage say they outright regret their vote. A somewhat larger percentage admit they have some concerns. But the overwhelming majority? They’re still right where they were—just a little less enthusiastic about it. Which, last time I checked, is called being an adult.

Sometimes it sucks, not gonna lie.

It’s possible to admit that Jurassic World isn’t a cinematic masterpiece and also appreciate that it’s not The Emoji Movie. It’s possible to think the job is harder than you expected without believing you chose the wrong career. It’s possible to be really freaking annoyed at your annoying spouse and know, in your heart, that someone else would probably annoy you even more. And that someone matters. Because, again, the alternative here wasn’t a mystery applicant or a blank slate or a magical third option that only exists in post-election hypotheticals. It was a candidate that 77.3 million voters actively did not want.

Oh, wait. The guy you voted for made big, outrageous campaign promises and he’s not keeping every single one of them? Welcome to literally every presidency ever. (And sometimes that’s a good thing. Remember, Harris ran on taxpayer-funded gender-reassignment surgeries for noncitizen inmates.)

According to PolitiFact—which is aggressively keeping track—nearly a quarter of Trump’s promises have been kept, while a third are stalled due to inaction from Congress, roadblocks from the courts, or lack of White House initiative. Even PBS had to admit that “Trump fulfilled a decent chunk of his domestic agenda in his first year.” Want to know how many promises PolitiFact considers broken? 1.3 percent. One-point-three.

Alas, the media loves a narrative arc, and “Trump voters regret everything” is a particularly satisfying one. It hands them the moment they’ve been rehearsing in the shower since 2015: a slight majority of the country admitting they were right, we were wrong, and that all the world’s chaos is basically our fault.

But “I have concerns” is not a conversion story. It’s a mood. And moods are not the same thing as decisions. You can wish things were smoother and still feel confident that what you’ve got beats the alternative. You can roll your eyes at a headline, cringe at a quote, disagree with a decision (or thirty) and still, when asked to choose again, pick the same box.

Also worth noting: when someone tells a pollster they “might change their vote,” they’re doing so from the comfort of a reality where they don’t have to actually test that theory. There’s no Sliding Doors version of events, no “here’s how this plays out under President Harris” preview. No alternate-universe gas prices, foreign policy decisions, or painful press conferences urging Americans to unburden ourselves from what has been. It’s pure fantasy imaginings.

In hypothetical land, everything sounds great—until you remember the speech policing and the climate mandates and the Make Abortion Great Again hats. (Really.) And when you do, you just might rethink rethinking your vote.

You can’t tell me you regret not being on this team. I won’t believe it.

For all the talk of “Republican regret,” a recent CNN analysis showed Republicans still leading Democrats—comfortably—on some of the biggest, election-making issues of the day: the economy, immigration, and crime. Not by a hair, either. We’re talking real margins. Which is a little awkward if the narrative is that Trump voters are stampeding toward the exits. Because if that were actually happening, you’d expect Democrats to be, I don’t know, picking up the ball and running with it. Instead, they seem to be standing there holding protest signs while the other team casually jogs past them into the end zone.

Yes, some Trump voters are uneasy. Many are frustrated. Lots are less confident than they were a year ago. Some are all three (hi!). But I still believe the overwhelming majority of us would rather fall face-first out of the world’s tallest coconut tree than be watching President Harris update us on the War in Iran.

Am I wrong? I know you’ll let me know below. ;)

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