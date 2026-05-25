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Jenna’s Side

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
6h

"...paying $4,000 a month to live somewhere that smells like a port-a-potty behind a music festival taco truck."

Your wit, sarcasm, sense of humor and timely topics are on a level with Jeff Childers.

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Mary H.'s avatar
Mary H.
5h

“I’m not MAGA or anything” …

Since when is making America great again a dirty word?

Rinos used this against American First candidates in local races and actually won?!

Those who love our country are literally fighting for its survival.

Please vote like your country depends on it!

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