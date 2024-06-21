You know who could have prevented the entire scamdemic? Maya Angelou.

“When someone shows you who they are,” the wise poet famously mused, “believe them the first time.”

The fact is, all the “global health emergency” liars, traitors, and profiteers—Pharma, the CDC, the FDA, the media, the government, the devil himself Dr. Fauci—have been deceiving us for decades. Maybe forever. They’ve tried to show the world who they are—repeatedly, egregiously—but a solid half has stubbornly refused to believe them.

I’ll save 9/11 and DEWs attacks and “climate change” for another post; today I thought we could revisit a few health-related whoppers they’ve relentlessly force-fed the useless eaters in their quest to line their own pockets while keeping us sick, fat, dumb, drugged up, and dependent. (This *might* be a good ‘stack to save and share with the folks in your life who are still blindly playing follow-the-cheaters.)

The claim: fat makes you fat.

The narrative: Sure, eat that steak… if you want to look like the cow it came from. Do you know how many fat grams there are in a single avocado? Butter? You might as well spread that stuff straight onto your thighs. Same with egg yolks (which is where all the vitamins are, sure, but fat! so much fat!), but you’re welcome to all the tasteless whites you can whip up. If you don’t like those, eat this box of SnackWell’s cookies. Still hungry? Have a fat-free muffin or some WOW chips. They’re made with Olestra! Olestra has zero fat but tastes super greasy, just like you like it! You literally won’t know the difference [unless you shit your pants, which you almost definitely will]. Remember, you are what you eat. So definitely don’t eat fat!

Super-fast-announcer-voice-no-human-can-process: *Olestra reduces the body's ability to absorb fat-soluble vitamins and carotenoids (such as alpha and beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, and canthaxanthin). Consuming large amounts of olestra-containing products can result in nutritional deficiencies. Side effects include cramping, loose stools, digestive discomfort, flatulence, and raging diarrhea. Enjoy!

The result: Americans ate more processed food and got fatter and sicker than ever. Epic win for Big Food and Big Pharma (and probably Big Toilet Paper, TBH).

The claim: your teeth will rot and fall out without fluoride.

The narrative: Prevent decay and strengthen tooth enamel with fluoride! Too lazy to come into the dentist for semi-annual professional treatments? Fine, we’ll put it in your toothpaste, your mouthwash, your water. You don’t even have to think about it won’t be able to avoid it if you try. You’re welcome.

Announcer: Excess fluoride can cause hundreds of conditions including joint pain and stiffness, weak bones, muscle loss, arthritis, infertility, nerve damage, acute toxicity, nausea, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diarrhea, osteosarcoma, impaired brain development in infants and children, convulsions, pitting and discoloration of the teeth, and death.

The result: Extremely high levels of fluoride are known to cause neurotoxicity in adults, and many believe it is toxic to the developing human brain even at modest levels. Dozens of studies have proven a link between fluoride and childhood cognitive development, and one even found maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy was associated with lower IQ scores in those children. While communities across the US are banning public water fluoridation programs, you’ll never guess who they’re blaming for the sweeping mistrust. [Hint: It rhymes with white ring.]

The claim: eggs and meat will kill you—and the planet.

The narrative: So much fat. So much cholesterol. So terribly bad for the environment. So extraordinarily bad for your health. Salmonella! Heart disease! Cancer! Cow farts! Deforestation! Greenhouse gasses! Here, have some super-processed breakfast cereal or a bug burger. Celebrities love ‘em.

Tastes great, less filling!

The result: Eggs and meat have been vilified (not to mention destroyed at the source in alarming numbers), and artificial, modified, engineered “food” has been glorified. To wit: In the nutrient profiling system known as the Food Compass developed by [*cough-BS-cough*] researchers at Tufts University, Frosted Mini Wheats, Honey Nut Cheerios, sweet potato fries, and nonfat frozen yogurt hold places of honor in the highest-rated “to be encouraged” category, while millet, skinless chicken breast, and eggs should “be moderated,” and ground beef cowers in the bottom-feeder “to be minimized” bunch you cannot make this crap up. Sure, people will eat ever more processed snacks and sugar-coated cereals and gain a ton of weight if they follow this official-sounding drivel, but then they can take Ozempic for the rest of their lives! It’s almost as if the Food and Drug Administration Flagrantly Destructive Association has thought of everything.

The claim: Everyone’s in danger of contracting AIDs.

The narrative: Don’t hug your kids, Fauci said. “Ordinary close contact” can transmit AIDS. Maybe don’t even sit in the same room with someone who is HIV-positive, in fact. It’s too risky. But don’t worry; we’re working on all sorts of new drugs to save you! (Don’t worry; we’ll test them on orphaned children first.)

Read the weasel’s sordid career “accomplishments” here .

The result: Fauci lied, people died. He—and Pharma—raked it in. Lather, rinse, repeat. How is this man not in prison? Tell me, please.

The claim: the sun is a dangerous, cancer-causing enemy.

The narrative: Sun exposure won’t just turn you into a shriveled human prune; it’ll give you deadly melanoma. Avoid it at all costs! Stay inside on sunny days! And if you can’t, for the love of luminosity, spray yourselves—don’t forget your kids!—with this toxic chemical cocktail from head to toe. Repeat hourly.

The result: Sunlight is our number one source of Vitamin D, a deficiency of which is implicated in nearly every disease under the, well, sun. In fact, studies show avoiding the sun is a risk factor for all-cause mortality and can actually be as harmful as smoking. Thanks, experts!

The claim: children need dozens of vaccines.

The narrative: Vaccines save lives. This is not up for debate. They are exclusively responsible for the eradication of polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis, diphtheria, HPV, hepatitis B, and more. Not getting them is selfish and puts the rest of the population at risk. We recommend each child receive a minimum of 72 doses, 21 of which we think are absolutely critical to give in the first six months of life. Especially that Hep B shot to celebrate your child’s actual birth-day, in case that little rascal sneaks out and has unprotected sex or gets hold of a dirty heroin needle. We got you.

The result: Prior to 1986, roughly 12% of children had chronic illnesses and developmental disabilities; with the introduction of the Childhood Vaccine Injury Act—that little bit of legislature that absolved vaccine manufacturers of any liability should their jabs injure or kill people—that number spiked to an unfathomable 54%. Today, one in 36 children has an autism diagnosis, up from one in 2,000 in 1980 you know, because we’ve gotten so much better at finding and identifying it. Rates of autism are up to ten times higher in vaccinated children (i.e. the overwhelming majority of them) than in unvaxxed kids. But anyway, chop, chop, mamas! Those 72 vaccines aren’t going to administer themselves!

The claim: get your annual mammogram!

The narrative: Early detection is critical. Annual screening is the answer. Never mind that decades of screening have not reduced associated mortality one iota, or that mammography frequently finds tumors that would never have led to clinical symptoms at all, or that a recent review found “mammography is harmful and should be abandoned.” You can trust us, really.

The result: Chronic overdiagnosis, unneeded and dangerous radiation exposure, painful, pricy, unnecessary treatment in as many as half of cancer “patients,” and zero impact on mortality. (Unlike mammography’s 50-60% false positive rate, breast ultrasound reportedly has a false positive rate of 2.4%. Maybe consider that? IDK. Just a thought.)

The claim: salt’s bad for you.

The narrative: Salt causes hypertension. It can harm your kidneys and lead to heart disease, stroke, and osteoporosis. Limit it as much as humanly possible. And by all means, feel extreme guilt if you do use it.

The result: When you take restrict both fat and salt from people’s diets, they tend to replace them with refined carbohydrates and sugar (Frosted Mini Wheats, anyone?). According to Dr. James DiNicolantonio, author of The Salt Fix: Why the Experts Got It All Wrong and how Eating More Might Save Your Life, too little salt can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and kidney disease, and increased blood pressure and heart rate. Getting enough salt (Dr. D recommends three to four thousand milligrams per day) can improve sleep, energy, mental focus, fitness, fertility, and immunity. Pass the salt!

the claim: COVID vaccines are safe and effective.

The narrative: They just are. Because we said so. Over and over and over and over.

The result: First we had SIDS; now we have SADS—and nobody even questions it. We have an actual #diedsuddenly hashtag. (A peer-reviewed paper that found 74% of sudden deaths are due to the COVID jab is coming soon.) Globally, reports of deaths and disability are off the charts. And despite countries around the world calling for investigations into the unprecedented carnage and admitting “the jabs are killing us,” in the US, the CDC continues to recommend COVID vaccination “for everyone ages 6 months and older” And although vaccine and booster uptake is delightfully low—it’s not zero, which means the democide continues.

SO MUCH fake news out there.

The claim: All they do is lie.

The Jennarrative: Nothing “they” have said from the beginning of the pandemic makes sense. Every day, it gets harder and harder for them to maintain the façade. They’re starting—finally—to admit to some of it. They have to. But that won’t stop them from doing it again. They haven’t hinted at it; they’ve promised it. Stay sharp, soldiers.

The result: People are waking up to the hoax in droves. Demand for vaccines has plummeted around the world. The state of Florida has called for the halt of COVID jabs entirely, and Kansas is suing Pfizer for making misleading and deceptive claims about their so-called vaccines. They won’t be the last. Alas, the US is plowing full-speed ahead with the production of “millions of bird flu vaccines” as I type, in response to the grand total of three human infections (all from dairy cows). I know my uber-enlightened subscribers won’t fall for a word of it. As for the ones who will… play stupid games, win stupid prizes, I suppose.

PSA: Two of my favorite Yankee Doodle Soup contributors have joined forces to bring you an interactive, live webinar on all things related to holistic pet health (spoiler: stop vaccinating your fur babies). If you’re not a fan and follower already, Dr. Falconer is the man. Check out the post below and sign up for the webinar on July 11. You won’t regret it.