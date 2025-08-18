Jenna’s Side

Mary Ann Caton
9h

My favorite job ever was as a buyer in a department store. I got to travel to NYC’s garment district 5 -6 times a year to “shop the market.” Invariably when I saw clothing I was dying to own, I made sure the store bought one in my size so I could buy it for myself at 1/3 off the retail price. It was every clothes’ horse dream job. The only job I came to hate was teaching American history to college students who often didn’t buy the required text, who failed to read it if they DID buy it, who showed their feelings about getting a college education by wearing their pajamas to class, and were sometimes triggered by events that happened hundreds of years before they were born. I report, you decide.

David Z Joseph
8h

"it’s yet another predictable result of a generation raised on “everyone gets a trophy,” where showing up to soccer practice and picking dandelions on the sidelines earned you the same medal as the kid who scored eight goals. Now that those kids are grown, they’re realizing the workplace doesn’t hand out ribbons for doing the job you were hired to do, and it’s a full-blown existential crisis."

This is absolutely brilliant. The inane latte, cappuccino buffoons suck this one up. Strive to be excellent .

Respectfully.

