We’re well into season five of Clown World: The Fellowship of the Dingdongs, and this week’s episode is a doozy: it’s the one where we’re suing the president because a pregnant doctor fears she might not be able to get injected with a product that’s been recalled, paused, or outright banned in more than a dozen countries. That’s where we are. That’s the story. A woman growing another human being inside of her body is standing in a hospital—surrounded by the literal miracle of life—and shouting, “Who do you have to sue around here to get an mRNA shot?” This is not a dystopian novel or an SNL sketch; it’s Tuesday in America.

And it’s not just a single (anonymous) lunatic. Several medical and public health organizations—basically every acronym you've ever heard of—representing hundreds of thousands of doctors are foaming at the mouth because RFK Jr. had the gall to say, “Maybe let’s stop recommending experimental gene therapies to babies and pregnant women.” Much to the ire of millions [waves hand wildly], he didn’t ban the clot shot completely. He didn’t criminalize it. He didn’t throw the Pfizer C-suite in jail. He just said, “What if we rethink forcing this on the lowest-risk people on the planet and the ones currently under strict orders to avoid hot yoga and deli meat?” And now the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and some poor masked OB-GYN with a God complex are collectively melting down like Kennedy took away their beloved Booster Club punch cards.

According to Medpage Today, the plaintiffs in the case aren’t just angry that Kennedy acted “arbitrarily and capriciously when he unilaterally changed COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant people.” They’re fuming over a laundry list of actions they claim undermine public trust in vaccines, including:

Cancelling the CDC’s “Wild to Mild” flu shot campaign

Postponing the February meeting of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

Cancelling a March meeting of the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee

Spreading misinformation during the ongoing measles outbreak

Directing the CDC to study the "non-existent" link between vaccines and autism

Replacing all 17 ACIP members with new panelists who have challenged vaccination

Weird that there’s no mention of debilitating vaccine side effects and unprecedented premature deaths causing that pesky erosion in public trust.

Here’s the thing: it’s not even about the shot anymore. It’s about the fact that some people have made blind faith in Pharma their entire identity—and built their careers on championing it. This pregnant doctor isn’t panicking because she truly thinks she needs another booster. She’s freaking out because she’s spent the last four years pressuring her own patients to get it, and if she’s denied the delicious juice, she has to face what that might mean. She’s not asking, “Is this safe?” She’s clinging to the ritual because the alternative is admitting she might’ve been wrong. And when someone says, “Actually, this group isn’t being recommended the shot anymore because the risks now clearly outweigh the benefits,” she doesn’t reflect or research or even consider the repercussions—she lawyers up.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so terrifying.

Because out here in the real world, people are fed up. They’re furious. They’re injured. Countries are banning the shots. Young athletes are collapsing. Fertility is tanking. Excess deaths are spiking. And yet, we’ve got a human incubator suing because she can’t get another booster from a fridge full of medical maybes.

It’s like demanding seconds on the casserole that gave everyone else dysentery and PTSD. That’s not courage. It’s not science. It’s Stockholm syndrome in a lab coat.

And let’s not forget: the people pressing charges are the same ones who spent the last four years shoving this injection down our throats at syringe-point. They bullied, bribed, and blackmailed the public into compliance—threatening our jobs, our education, our ability to see dying relatives or board a plane. It wasn’t recommended; it was required. And now, the moment someone dares to say, “Hey, maybe let’s make this optional,” they melt down like a trust fund princess who just found out her AmEx has a limit.

"Every second the Secretary's dangerous and unsupported decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines stay in effect, the directive is putting up barriers for our members' high-risk pregnant patients to access the COVID-19 vaccine, which is increasing the risk of serious infection and illness and eroding patient trust in all recommended vaccinations," the president of the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine said in a statement.

The most deranged part of all of this is that it’s framed like Kennedy is denying people care. As if he’s standing at the pharmacy door going, “No vaxx for you!” when all he’s doing is removing an automatic endorsement that was never evidence-based to begin with. He’s not stopping anyone from getting it. (UNFORTUNATELY.) He’s just not forcing it on every 6-month-old. That’s it. That’s the crime. The scandal. The reason for the lawsuit.

And somehow, we’re supposed to feel sorry for the people sobbing through press conferences because they can’t more easily jab a group that—let me repeat—half the world is actively trying to protect from this stuff. A growing list of countries have pumped the brakes on COVID shots for kids and pregnant women—something you’d never know if your only source was American press releases. Denmark stopped offering the vaccine to healthy under-18s back in 2022. Sweden put the kibosh on routine shots for 5–11-year-olds. Norway yanked AstraZeneca completely and dropped Janssen like a hot potato. The UK quietly phased out shots for healthy kids under 12, then for most teens, while Finland and Iceland paused Moderna for young males because of—you guessed it—heart issues. Even the Netherlands now says no jab during pregnancy. And Japan? They’ve been refreshingly consistent about the whole “informed consent” thing, which means you’re allowed to decline without being labeled a public health threat.

But in America, we’ve got doctors suing because they want it harder. They want the shot, the schedule, the sticker, the serotonin hit from “doing the right thing.” They want to feel virtuous while shooting themselves up with something whose long-term safety profile is still being buried in redacted PDF files.

And the worst part is they’ve convinced themselves that this is compassion. That standing in front of the courthouse and crying because you can’t inject a developing fetus with a liability-free product from a company with the largest criminal fine in U.S. history is somehow noble. It’s not noble. It’s deranged. And it’s exactly what happens when you replace critical thinking with ideology and call it “following the science.”

Of course, it’s not just about their precious “consensus.” These people aren’t suing because they love the shot and believe in its stellar safety profile—they’re suing because without the CDC’s recommendation, the whole operation starts to unravel. Insurance companies only cover vaccines on the CDC schedule. Take it off, and suddenly no one wants to pay $130 for their eighth booster. No coverage, no uptake, no year-end stock bump. Worse, without the CDC’s blessing, the liability shield starts to crack. The PREP Act protects manufacturers and jab-happy providers from legal action—but only while the shot is recommended or tied to a public health emergency. (And yes, some Covid vaccine protections have been extended through the end of 2029… but this could be the beginning of the end of that *she wrote hopefully.)

And let’s not forget the hospital quotas, provider incentives, and performance bonuses tied directly to vaccination rates. No recommendation? No metrics to hit. No more guilt-tripping patients into compliance. No more waving the CDC around like a weaponized clipboard. That petrifies them. Because if Kennedy can unplug just one vaccine from the schedule, it proves something unthinkable to these people: that recommendations can be wrong. That guidelines can change. That science isn’t a religion, and maybe, just maybe, we’re allowed to stop and ask: “Why the hell are we still doing this?”

There’s no word yet on how this particular episode ends, but I’ll be sure to keep you posted. Be sure to tune in next week, when the AAP sues God for giving toddlers immune systems.

