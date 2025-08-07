Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Barton's avatar
Lynn Barton
1h

Dr. Malone writes that pharmaceutical is going after Bobby hard, and there is a meeting today. He is asking people to post their support on social media. Please do if you are on X or other platforms! https://www.malone.news/p/immediate-call-to-action-support?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna McCarthy
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3hEdited

I love Bill Rice,Jr’s comment on his stack of yesterday:

“It occurred to me Kennedy could blow up that argument just by posting hundreds of photos of the mRNA-caused white fibrous clots. And then do a full-court press on this issue and challenge every member of the press and every member of Congress to look into this phenomenon themselves and actually talk to the embalmers and the cath lab whistleblowers.

Also, RFK, Jr. has known about these clots for years as he found Richard Hirschman and had a 40-minute phone conversation with him 3 years ago. This could be his trump card on unsafe vaccines - if he decides to use it. And they might piss him off so bad, he does.

There's too many holes in the dam for them to keep all of them plugged.“

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/world-we-have-a-problem

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture