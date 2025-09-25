Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
15h

I know we've all joked about TDS, but the last year has shown us it's no longer funny; these people have a legitimate mental illness, are a danger to themselves and others, and honestly should be institutionalized... forcefully, if needed.

And EVERYONE should be subscribing to your Substack, so you skewed your own poll 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
15h

My head didn't explode until I read this: "even Tylenol says you shouldn’t take Tylenol when you’re pregnant." It's a strange cult.

I prayed for the one hospitalized.

As I consider this further, I have to wonder, are these tik tok warriors committing child abuse?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture