Jenna’s Side

Dan McCarthy
8h

If it's going to be MAGA v America First, I'm America First. I appreciate what Trump has done on the border and also his work in eliminating the toxic DEI poison from our culture., but beyond that I am pretty disappointed with the direction things are going. The neocons have co-opted the MAGA movement and taken the edge off of it. Israel, for some unknown reason (oh wait...we all know why) has undue influence over our country and we need to break free, stop sending money to faraway lands and concentrate on making this country great again. As for MTG...isn't this what the founding fathers envisaged? Ordinary folk coming into politics for a while, then leaving and going back to their ordinary lives, rather than hanging around into their 80's, clinging to power so they can give good stock tips to their husbands?

8 replies
Kaycee
8h

I am still MAGA and I think MTG is amazing. America First, the Freedom Caucus - I am all in and I believe she is correct that the Political Industrial Machine is destroying this country. Too many in Congress are there for the long haul (not supposed to be a career), are bought and paid by PAC's, have gotten rich on the taxpayers back under laws that do not apply to thems that are part of those Oh, So Hallowed Halls. If I pulled what that shithole Nancy Pelosi did (worth over $220 million now?) I would be rotting in prison. So go MTG, more power to you and I hope you succeed in your future endeavours.

25 replies
