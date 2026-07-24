Until yesterday, I will admit I didn’t know much about Trump Accounts—the U.S. government’s new federally backed investment program for kids under 18 that launched on July 4 (to mostly deafening media silence). And then some wanna-be comedian went viral for imitating POTUS and suddenly it was all anyone on social media was talking about.

Funny how that happens.

The guy was good. Not Trevor Noah-good, but I’d give his performance a solid B for timing and the accordion-hands alone. (Since he was lip-syncing, I can’t judge his voice—but I’m guessing based on enthusiasm the full impression isn’t half bad.)

As a publicity stunt? A-plus, sir.

The poor media must have been in the world’s most agonizing pickle.

EVERY NEWS EDITOR IN AMERICA: “We have a guy viciously trolling Donald Trump at a Georgia rally! This is epic. It’s priceless! Clear the home page.”



NAIVE INTERN: “But… but… he’s talking about Trump Accounts. I thought we were going full blackout on that?”



EVERY NEWS EDITOR IN AMERICA: “Dammit.” [TORMENTED PAUSE] “Run it anyway.”

You know he knows how the media will react, right?

Here’s the part they accidentally advertised: under POTUS’s eponymous savings plan, every eligible child (read: legal citizen) under 18 in the U.S. can open a Trump Account, and every baby born (again, to legal citizens) during Trump’s second term will get a $1,000 “seed money” bonus to get it rolling. Parents, grandparents, employers, and random future fans of these kids’ TikTok accounts can contribute up to $5,000 a year—which could easily grow into a six-figure nest egg by the time today’s newborns turn eighteen. (If nobody ever added another penny to the seeded accounts, the recipients might triple or quadruple the initial gift—which still isn’t an awful deal, considering it’s free and all.)

According to The New York Times, only about a quarter of eligible newborns have been enrolled—a lapse the Gray Lady attributes to folks not even knowing the accounts exist at all and unhinged lefties intentionally refusing the complimentary cash because it has Trump’s name tied to it. (Liberals! Turning down free stuff! If we renamed unemployment “Trump Assistance,” we could probably wipe out the national debt by Labor Day.)

You can buy this here .

The irony deserves its own exhibit in the Smithsonian. These are the same people who’ve spent years lecturing everyone about how the poor can’t possibly lift themselves up without government handouts, how every child deserves a fair start, how only monsters would oppose universal programs for kids. And then when someone tries to hand their baby a thousand-dollar check, they rip it up because the name on the envelope gives them the ick.

USA Today addressed the latter in a hilariously earnest opinion piece titled Trump Accounts are free money. Don’t let politics stop you. “The question isn’t whether you support Trump,” writer Nicole Russell attempted to soothe queasy Democrats. “It’s whether you’re willing to let politics stand between your child and a financial head start.” (In other words, plug your nose and swallow that nasty orange pill, a parent’s sacrifice truly knows no bounds.)

The funniest bit is, I only know any of these details because of the random heckler—the one I assume was actually anything but random. After all, you don’t wind up sitting directly behind the commander-in-chief at a televised event on accident. You’re chosen. You’re wearing the FREEDOM shirt or the red tie or the flag hat. You agree to wave the sign. Maybe you joke about that time your MAGA boat parade video went viral. Either way, if you’re front and center when the cameras are rolling, you went through some sort of vetting process. I’d bet my beloved leopard-print bathrobe on it.

Nevertheless, the terminally triggered TDS crowd is convinced DJT just got trolled, bigly. They think a guy tilting his head back and forth and using exaggerated hand gestures is Trump being destroyed on the global stage. It’s embarrassing. Sad-in-all-caps. The beginning of the end.

The red team, on the other hand, thought the whole thing was comedy gold. They called the impressionist a legend. A patriot. A super MAGA fan nerding out. And the delicious part is that Trump himself has made it clear he considers being mimicked a compliment. He starred as his own narcissistic self on The Tonight Show and praised Jimmy Fallon’s portrayal of his mirror reflection. He told the Times during his first presidential campaign that the proliferation of people parodying him was a “great honor”—even when they depict him as cocky or arrogant. “I know the business,” Trump said at the time. “I know the game. I’m not offended.”

After the World Cup photo fiasco, memes like this exploded. Trump is probably wallpapering a White House bathroom with them.

POTUS, the progressive press should realize by now, chases the spotlight the way a cat chases a moving red dot: tirelessly. Instinctively. Joyfully. And as much as they loathe him, they can’t stop letting him catch it. It’s almost poetic.

We’re now forty-eight hours out, and the mystery mime has yet to be identified. In an age of internet sleuths who can identify anyone in the world from a single fuzzy shoelace photo, that’s… curious. As of now, we’ve got a guy who got his fifteen minutes of viral fame, a media machine trying to spin it into yet another career-ending humiliation, millions of Americans discovering that Trump Accounts exist, and an attention-loving president trending on X. I think it’s pretty obvious who got the last laugh.

Not super relevant but had me LingOL, so you’re welcome.

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