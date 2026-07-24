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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
14h

Once again, the media cannot help themselves and I love it! They engage Trump on his terms and help increase his exposure while pretending they somehow “owned” him. They seem to forget he lives by the old P.T. Barnum adage: “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.”

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
14h

I’ll say it again, someone out there has a wicked sense of humor. And are geniuses at getting the MSM right where they want them.

We can’t hate the MSM nearly enough.

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