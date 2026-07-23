Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4h

Demoralization 101:

Rip down old statues

Destory old heroes

Ruin the architecture and replace it with monstrocities like Obama's concrete "library"

Wreck the culture replace it with LGBTQ++ obscenities

We are here. What it means to be American is now desecrated. Any questions?

How to fix?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
4h

If this expose is not followed by immediate financial censure, what's the point of even talking about it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
129 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture