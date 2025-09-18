Jenna’s Side

Kendra
3h

Here in Canada so many people have TDS. It's because we literally have no conservative news. The government funds all the news channels and owns one of them (CBC). Our ridiculous PM - elitist, eco grifter, Vice Chair of Brookfield - said he'd stand up to Trump (Elbows up) - he didn't, he couldn't. Then he said we'd trade with the UK. Looks like Trump beat him to it. It you think the US has troubles - Canada has literally fallen.

Vee
3h

It's gross to see actual hateful celebration of the death of someone by so many on the left who consider themselves morally superior, but celebrating censorship in any form is super dangerous. I think this is the big play that the social manipulators are hoping that we continue to support. Don't fall for it. Censorship is never good, especially when we are begging for big brother and big tech to do the censoring.

