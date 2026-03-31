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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2h

Great post Pollyanna! Been following Banister for a long time. He's right. The problem today is this little thing called "lawfare". I've seen it in action with a couple friends. Lawfare doesn't care who's right or wrong. Ask Trump. Or Gen Flynn. I do agree that with all the fraud being ALLOWED, actually ENCOURAGED, to continue (probably well into the trillions), people are starting to look at this issue differently. Great post!

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DJL's avatar
DJL
2hEdited

Ive been working in an accounting office since 2013. The stuff I see…..😳 hardworking people owe g ridiculous taxes while out-of-work mom of four gets $20,000 tax return. The system is soooo s reward up. It’s past time for We The People to stop complying with the lunacy

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