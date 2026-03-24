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Vee's avatar
Vee
9h

lol I wish I could just throw my phone into a lava pit! My modern day IT job has me on a digital leash.

Data is and has been the new oil for a very long time. Default and weak passwords are just the tip of the iceberg. If a product and/or service is not designed with security in mind, then it will undoubtedly be hacked. These flock cameras that are popping up all of our cities are accessible to anyone and everyone who is curious enough to try accessing these devices. https://youtu.be/vU1-uiUlHTo

The best thing to do, if you haven't already fallen into the convenience trap, is to use little to no smart devices in your house, car, and on your person. If the device is accessible to the internet, then it has the potential of being compromised. Ring cameras, front door locks, baby monitors, nest devices, Google devices, alexa devices, smart watches, smart TVs, smart whatever, etc. Smart is just a synonym for hackable.

The plan is to put us into a digital prison with the help of these huge datacenters and the use of AI. Project Stargate is Project Prisongate. The less data that you give to these systems, the better. At this point, it seems almost impossible to stop, but it can be with massive non-compliance. Say no to the Real ID, stop letting TSA and other agencies take your pictures, remove the digital internet connected front door lock that you were crazy enough to put their in the first place, and stop feeding these cloud environments all of your data in the form of pictures, videos, and browsing history. Massive non-digital compliance Rosa Parks style! Let's go!

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20 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Barbara Lowry's avatar
Barbara Lowry
9h

Turning their camera technology against them is on a par with their "safe" pagers blowing up in their faces (and hands, and guts) only more lethal. Let's see. . . what other technology in our world can we think of that could turn against us? Hal? Hal, are you there?

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