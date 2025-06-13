Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
13h

As I see it, someone has to find a way to sideline the shock troop loons in the Democrat party and Florida looks like it has the answer. I’m tired of coddling them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tami B.'s avatar
Tami B.
13h

Love me some Wayne Ivey and Grady Judd!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
128 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture