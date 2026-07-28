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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
7h

At this point all one can seriously hope for is for the tide of awareness to turn. Right now you’ll find a vast majority of people have put the disaster led by Fauci and his minions in their rear view mirror and are more than glad to forget about. For those of us who could see it, especially those who were personally harmed from it or lost loved ones because of it, it was a nightmare we can never forget. And we fear that it may happen again.

So rather than place expectations on Fauci getting his due punishment, I just wish for some kind of recognition of the massive crime waged by the elites against the people of America and the world. Maybe throwing the lying little doctor off his high horse will lead the way to something, anything that will motivate huge numbers of us to no longer comply every time they say boo. That’s a start.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
7h

I posted this comment on Jessica Rose’s stack yesterday:

Does anyone remember this gem?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fLm6V6SljMU&pp=ygUdTWFuIG1ha2luZyBmYWNlcyBiZWhpbmQgZmF1Y2k%3D&r

The faces this guy makes behind Fauci are hilarious, but the woman speaking to him will make you want to puke. 🤮

Jenna - I laughed out loud at your pic with your next book - I’m with ya sister.

I’m not attached to any outcome because I know - for sure - that the “masked midget” will be answering to our Almighty God one day.

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