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During the pandemic, every sunrise seemed to arrive with a new term to learn: Asynchronous learning. Comorbidities. Contact tracing. Cytokine storm. Zoonotic spillover. Zoom fatigue. FOIA request. That last one felt almost too good to be true: apparently you could just fill out an official-looking form and the government was legally obligated to comb through the entirety of its records—emails, memos, internal communications, the behind-the-scenes stuff we weren’t necessarily meant to see—black out any spicy bits, and then hand it all over. So convenient. So transparent.

For a minute, it felt like we’d discovered the cheat code. “Oh, you don’t want to answer the question? No problem. We’ll just FOIA it.”

It turns out, the weasels we were hoping to catch with those handy FOIA nets had already found a remarkably effective loophole.