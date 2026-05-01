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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
10h

Jenna - you are on fire today with the hilarious. And like Ginny said, I too am a kindred spirit with the dishwasher loading rule. 😂

I’m praying right along with you girl. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

All here - please amplify my friend Hetty’s post (it makes my heart hurt):

https://x.com/victorsvoice2/status/2049891655944208601?s=10

Also - here is something you all may find an interesting read:

https://www.katytalento.com/p/confessions-of-a-white-house-public

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8 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
10h

I’m on my knees right there with you. Fauci is the number one on my list as is Paul Offit, Peter Marks, Rachel Wolensky and Peter Daszak. I hope and pray justice will be served.🤞

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