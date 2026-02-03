Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
3h

The internet is for porn after all, so should any of us be surprised that AI would be used for porn?

AI companions are replacing real human relationships and there are entire subreddits and online communities that exist to support this new disturbing trend. People actually rely on these soulless machine created algorithms versus real human companionship because other human beings are too difficult to exist with. AI however is perfect, at least that is what we are being sold.

AI grandmother anyone? Literally a Black Mirror episode. https://youtu.be/UFenaK4wIsw

It's a sad state of affairs when you have these giant datacenters being built in the suburbs and ruining actual human lives in the physical world in order to create a delusional digital world to support the artificial world that will eventually enslave us.

Reply
Share
4 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3hEdited

Just a heads up on why all of this sounds so evil—it's because it is. AI, is far more wicked and sinister than most know or would believe:

Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out.

Musk, Rose Source & Chatbot Telling Child it is a Nephilim: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CHblsEoL6xxE [6mins]

The Book of Enoch holds the Nephilim's amd AI's secret:

Among the Most Fascinating Presentations on Book of Enoch, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Giants, Spirits: https://old.bitchute.com/video/CVLBF3QP6PlE [68mins]

Quantum computing messes with the very fabric of God's reality. It is a host for demons.

Book of Enoch: the one book that explains AI that every Christian needs to study immediately, that was ruthlessly mocked and cast out to ensure almost no Christian would.

Reply
Share
4 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture