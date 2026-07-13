I honestly thought we were done covering the legal circus starring Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer—at least for a few weeks. But the internet is having a meltdown, and internet meltdowns are more irresistible to me than peanut butter-stuffed dates dipped in dark chocolate* (think Snickers but better and minus any guilt, but I digress).

*Also I feel like this is going to turn into its own subreddit, so I’ll add here that they’re even better if you roll them in crushed pistachios for color and crunch and sprinkle them with flaky sea salt because flaky sea salt , you’re welcome.

When we left off, the preliminary hearing to decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Tyler Robinson to trial was just wrapping up after five days of testimony (the actual decision won’t come until the judge hears oral arguments on September 1). But as firsthand accounts of the courtroom drama began to trickle out, it became immediately and painfully clear that the spin machine was already in full swing.

The coverage—from people who were actually there—ranges from “we saw previously unseen high-def video of Robinson firing the deadly shot” to “we saw nothing but the same grainy clips that have been circulating for months and heard repeated testimony that no such evidence exists anywhere in the universe.”

I’m not calling anyone a liar here, but clearly someone is lying.

It’s who’s saying what I find the most fascinating. Because there’s a quirky little pattern playing out in conservative media, and I don’t think enough people are talking about it with the appropriate level of what-the-hell outrage.

(And as always, don’t shoot the messenger. I merely report on what I see.)

You know the names. Benny Johnson. Jack Posobiec. Nick Sortor. Allie Beth Stuckey. Glenn Beck. Liz Wheeler. David Harris, Jr. Conservative influencers who built massive, loyal followings by questioning the official story. These are not “benefit of the doubt” folks. These are “if Uncle Sam’s lips are moving, he’s lying” types. Their audiences don’t just like that about them—it’s the fundamental reason they’re there in the first place.

Apparently every right-wing podcaster on the internet was in Utah this past week to watch the hearing. Roughly thirty seconds after court was adjourned, they collectively rushed to X to announce the foregone conclusion.

Johnson went live on Fox News to call the hearing “an overwhelming and demonstrable evidentiary bombshell for the prosecution.” He proceeded to trot out the familiar talking points—the DNA, the alleged multiple confessions—and demanded “a swift end to the trial.” Yes, folks, let’s hurry up and get a death sentence! That’ll make everyone feel much better.

“My question to anyone still doubting whether Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk is ‘what more do you need?’” Johnson repeated on Fox.

What more do we need? I don’t know, Benny—maybe the same level of skepticism you’ve applied to literally every other tale the government has ever told (including this one, initially at least)? Maybe the same instinct that made your audience trust you in the first place? Because that instinct seems to have vanished the moment you got proximity to the process.

Same with Posobiec, who apparently sat in the room for the ballistics testimony, absorbed it all firsthand, and somehow arrived at the exact same conclusion as the institutions he’s spent years warning were as trustworthy as a Nigerian prince who can’t remember his bank PIN.

Watch that one here .

These aren’t middle-of-the-roaders. Collectively, they’ve probably spent a podcast decade dissecting single inconsistencies in mainstream news reports. And now they watch a one-sided prosecution presentation and handily declare the case airtight? The same intrepid activists who’d spend three hours breaking down why a CNN timestamp doesn’t add up are now looking at government surveillance footage and saying “yep, that checks out”?

Yep, that doesn’t check out.

Just this.

I know what some of you are thinking right now: Smart, evolved people change their minds when new information is presented! And you’re absolutely right; they do. (If you’ll recall, I was a dutiful vaxxer for decades.) The problem is, according to other people who were also physically present at the very same hearing, roughly [*checks notes*] zero new information was presented.

None.

So these truth-seeking talking heads watched a week of conflicting testimonies and just… sided with the state. No parsing of inconsistencies. No probing questions about chain of custody. No suspicion about narrative convenience or the cars that don’t quite seem to match. Nothing whatsoever about the site being scrubbed or the approximately eleventeen thousand other quirks of the case. Just: the evidence is strong, the case is clear, great job everyone.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll notice the pattern. Because this is hardly new.

Take Kash Patel. (Please! Ba-dum-bum.) In 2023, he appeared on—wait for it—Benny Johnson’s podcast and said outright that the FBI was protecting the Epstein client list because of “who’s on it.” No hedging. No qualifiers. Straight up: powerful people are being protected, and that’s why you’ll never see those names. Trust score? 10/10. This guy is a shark. The pedophiles are going down.

Patel got his shiny new FBI Director badge in February 2025. He promised transparency. “No cover-ups, no missing documents, no stone left unturned.” If I were a bobblehead collector, I would have raced out to buy a dashboard Kash Patel.

And then there’s Bongino. Former cop. Former Secret Service agent. He had seen all the BS and he was ready to expose it on his massive media platform. For years, his position was that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He said it on his podcast. He said it on Fox. He promised, passionately, that he was “not ever gonna let this story go.” He laid out the blackmail angle like it was obvious. He positioned himself as someone who would sever his own limb and feed it to sharks before he’d fold to the institutional party line.

That summer, the FBI and DOJ released a memo: their “systematic review” found no incriminating client list, the death was ruled a suicide, and no further disclosure was “appropriate or warranted.” Is it just me, or is it highly sus for a man to insist the list was hidden because of who’s on it to abruptly declare such a list is nonexistent?

RANDOM GUY YOU TRUST: “Wait until you see pics of the 750-pound blue marlin I caught in Cabo!”

YOU: “Cool, yeah! Can’t wait!”

NARRATOR: “Five minutes later…”

YOU: “Can I see those pics now?”

RANDOM GUY YOU NO LONGER TRUST: “Actually I don’t know how to fish and I’ve never been to Mexico.”

Suddenly the Johnson/Posobiec moment doesn’t look like an outlier. It looks like an echo. Because that’s exactly what it is.

Liz Wheeler, the former OANN host, Turning Point insider, and Queen of Question Everything, made a name for herself for her relentless skepticism of state talking points. The tidier the packaging, the harder she pushed. But oddly, with this single story, she’s parroting the Official Narrative™ like it came laminated.

Same with Megyn Kelly. KanekoaTheGreat. Veteran-turned-podcaster Graham Allen. All of them became “go-to sources” by blabbing about the dangers of trusting federal messaging. And now every single one is out here serving up the identical canned slop. But only about Charlie Kirk, mind you. You can still side-eye everything else Washington ever told you to. It’s almost like there’s some secret script out there or something.

The big, burning, bright orange question is: why? And the sad, sorry, somber gray answer is: I wish I knew. Maybe proximity changes people. Maybe there are institutional pressures I can’t appreciate. Maybe they’re being bribed or blackmailed or pressured or threatened. Maybe they knew Charlie personally and intimately and want closure more than they want truth. Maybe they really did see something mind-blowing in that courtroom that we haven’t seen and the other side is lying. I don’t know, and unlike a shocking number of people on the internet, I’m perfectly comfortable admitting that. But I do know this: when your whole schtick is urging millions of people to interrogate the orthodoxy—and then every curious bone in your body disintegrates overnight in perfect sync with a whole bunch of people exactly like you—that shift is the thing that needs interrogating.

BEFORE: “The deep state is hiding something, question everything, trust nothing—except me.” AFTER: “Now I trust the deep state! And you can trust me because I used to distrust them. We good?”

Bongino saw the Epstein footage. Johnson saw the courtroom exhibits. Posobiec heard the testimony. Patel reviewed the files. (Wheeler and Kelly appear to just be retweeting their brunch buddies.) And in every case, the questions they trained their audiences to ask—about motive, about gaps, about convenient narratives—just disappear. Their followers aren’t furious because they’re incapable of accepting evidence. They’re furious because they’re watching capture happen in real time.

I understand—I truly do—that not everything is a conspiracy. I’m not so far gone that just because they say it, it’s obviously false. I mean, I’m close—but I’m not totally there yet. If I saw or read or learned something tomorrow that changed my mind, I’d put out an emergency APB about it. I certainly wouldn’t waste a hundred hours and seventy-seven column inches trying to share a belief I didn’t sincerely hold. And my sincerely held belief is that there’s a massive, coordinated effort to push a single, neat, and utterly unbelievable narrative—one that could end in an innocent man losing his life.

Here’s the slippery slope in all of this: if highly influential commentators are already telling millions of people that the case is essentially solved—and that is absolutely what they are doing—what happens when this actually goes to trial? If the public has been primed to believe the evidence is overwhelming before a jury ever hears it, maybe the goal isn’t to win the trial—it’s to make the trial irrelevant.

Food for thought. Or don’t think about it. That seems to be the preferred response.

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