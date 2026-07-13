Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5hEdited

Everything you said! I can't believe all the flip flops. Baron Coleman is a lawyer who has been dissecting the case. He showed the footage last night that 2 women who were in the courtroom said was what was shown there and you could not possibly tell who was on the roof. Plus, a restaurant in Panguitch has video of Tyler being there at around 10 PM so that ruins the Fed narrative/timeline. Last night a worker at the restaurant who checked Tyler out and saw his name on the receipt says they told the FBI soon after the event, and the FBI has never contacted the restaurant or any of the workers there or asked for the footage, just ignored it. Not exactly turning over all the stones to get to the truth, so I do not trust the Feds at all, still.

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Stephen Kastner's avatar
Stephen Kastner
5h

I have a theory I have been entertaining for years, and it started with Obama after he was elected. The first thing he did was turn around 180 and give all the big banks a bailout. What? My theory is that there is a little golden bullet with the initials JFK on it. When you get elected, they show you that bullet. And then they just say, "Behave yourself or else."

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