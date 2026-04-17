As we round the corner into the 48th day of the Iran War, we are now, somehow, managing multiple ceasefires at once. Which honestly feels like an ambitious goal for a situation where, so far—*checks notes*—zero ceasefires appear to be working out.

I actually spit out my coffee. God bless the Bee .

The latest development: yesterday, President Trump announced a new 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, complete with all the appropriate diplomatic fanfare including but not limited to “good faith negotiations,” “lasting peace,” and “stability in the region.” It was very official. Very reassuring. 10/10 would support.

I’m not sure if a coversation is the same as a conversation, TBH. Perhaps it’s a conversation about covfefe? Discuss.

Meanwhile, we are already at the midway point of the first ceasefire—the one between the U.S. and Iran that was also announced with great confidence before being almost immediately ignored by, well, everyone involved. While the dropping of bombs may have been paused (*except between Lebanon and Israel; hence the need for ceasefire #2), the U.S. is currently enforcing a full naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iran continues to threaten to re-close the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. blockade isn’t lifted.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran yesterday that U.S. forces remain “locked and loaded” if negotiations fail; Iran says they’ve got their “hands on the trigger” should active airstrikes resume. United States Central Command helpfully explained that U.S. forces are making use of the ceasefire downtime by “rearming, retooling, and adapting [their] tactics, techniques and procedures.”

So, super peaceful.

It’s an interesting strategy, introducing a new ceasefire before the previous one has even finished not working. And the messaging somehow makes it even better. On one hand, we’re told peace is not only possible, but imminent. Negotiations are progressing. “Meaningful talks” are being scheduled. The President is “very close” to a deal. He might even pop over to Pakistan this weekend to wrap things up if things go well and his golf schedule permits.

On the other hand, if those talks go sideways? Fighting resumes. Immediately. “To the CAGE leadership and IRGC leadership, we’re watching you,” Hegseth said in a warning to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight.”

I’ve never attended an international peace talk, so I have a hard time picturing how something like that goes down. Trump, Bibi, and some terrorist-militia-ninja dude in a black face mask and goggles are all going to sit down and just… agree to stop fighting? Like, “hand over the strait and you can have your DMZ back,” like a couple of third graders trading toys? And then everyone just trusts that the guy who’s been trying to wipe you off the map is suddenly a man of his word?

Color me skeptical.

U.S.: “I’ll give you my GI Joe for your monster truck, deal?” HEZBOLLAH: “Deal.” U.S.: [Hands over GI Joe] ISRAEL: “And I’ll give you Spider-Man for the rubber snake.” HEZBOLLAH: “Deal.” ISRAEL: [Hands over Spider-Man] U.S. & ISRAEL: “Well?” HEZBOLLAH [Running out the door with all the toys]: “Psych!”

Which does raise a small, possibly relevant question: what exactly is the ceasefire doing? Because this isn’t a ceasefire in the traditional sense—where both sides stop fighting and attempt to de-escalate. This is more like a ceasefire with extensive fine print:

Israel can still defend itself at any time

Israeli troops will stay in “an expanded security zone in Lebanon”

Hezbollah is expected to… stop being Hezbollah?

U.S. naval blockades remain fully in place

Everyone reserves the right to resume hostilities at a moment’s notice

It’s a ceasefire in the same way “I’m sorry, but you’re wrong” is an apology.

The part that really gets me is the casual tone of it all, which reads like a project update. We have bullet points. We have timelines. We have conditional deliverables. We have stakeholders expressing cautious optimism. Somewhere, I assume, there’s a shared Google Doc titled “Middle East Peace (Final_v7).” Meanwhile, the actual numbers—the casualties, the displacement, the scale of destruction—get brushed aside like the rogue ice cube you kick under the refrigerator when no one’s looking.

Which is why the whole thing feels less like a coordinated diplomatic effort and more like a very tense group chat where everyone keeps saying “we should talk” while actively typing “or else.”

Also, things don’t seem to be going all that well so far.

Anyway, that’s where we are: a ceasefire layered on top of a ceasefire, both hovering somewhere between “sort of active” and “mostly aspirational,” while the people sparring continue to prepare for the exact opposite outcome. Peace is on the table. War is still very much on the table. And apparently, so is a weekend trip to Islamabad.

At this point, I assume Ceasefire #3 will drop sometime next week—just in time to stabilize Ceasefire #2 while we continue to evaluate why Ceasefire #1 didn’t quite stick.

Stay tuned.

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