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Jenna’s Side

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
13h

In completely UNRELATED news, I sat down w Jenna last week who generously agreed to do my brand new podcast with the real me. We had gobs of fun talking about everything from marriage to chlorine dioxide. I hope you’ll tune in. And I hope you’ll subscribe. And I hope you’ll forgive me for pitching my podcast here. Love you all!

https://morethanonewaywdeedeevicino.substack.com/p/shes-not-for-everyone-and-shes-fine

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
13h

I'm not sure why this in particular took me out today "Middle East Peace (Final_v7)" 🤣🤣

This whole thing makes me feel very ostritch-y. Need more sand!!!

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