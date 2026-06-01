Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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DJL's avatar
DJL
15h

This is one of the most retarded things the left has come up with. Illogical on all fronts. Where and to whom do I send the trophy?

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7 replies
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
15h

This constant money grubbing by today’s aggrieved democrat party patsy is just so tedious. Make it stop.

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