Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
10h

I’ll definitely be opting out. No one needs to know my personal health history in order for me to get into their country and spend my tourist dollars. And if they do, I’ll gladly keep my butt in the US. Plenty to see here. Great beaches. All it takes is for people to say NO. Sadly, the brainwashed masses forgot how.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
10h

We best get busy creating our parallel societies.

Reply
Share
2 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture