Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Janna's avatar
Janna
3h

I don’t mean to brag but I have the exact same medical degree as Bill Gates.

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
3hEdited

"Please panic accordingly." - Jenna, you've nailed it with that single sentence. Hopefully 99% of us completely ignore the WHO.

Now I want the kitten videos!

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