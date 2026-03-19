Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
1hEdited

“Biologic.” “Biosimilars. “Biogenic.” Hmmmmm. No WONDER my aunt, who is a nurse, says if we’re EVER admitted into the hospital to call her. She’ll fly across country and sit by our side every single minute. I didn’t get it. Now I do. I don’t plan to be hospitalized. But if I am. I’m definitely calling her. And I’m bringing that notarized form with me. Thank you, Jenna. You don’t know what you don’t know. And now we know.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1h

The "care" has been removed from health care. My 86 year old mother cracked a vertebrae over three weeks ago, and due to insurance hijinx and provider scheduling issues it will be two more weeks before she has a procedure to reinforce it. One would hope this would be unusual, but it is now standard operating procedure. This is the best we are willing to do.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture