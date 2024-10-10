I’m not going to lie; the world feels heavy AF right now. (And sincere apologies to that one reader who got offended the other time I used that acronym, but I thought carefully about it before pulling the trigger and I’m pretty sure the combo of imminent war/widespread destruction/complete economic collapse qualifies for a descriptor bigger than “very.”)

I have family all across central Florida, and I slept with one eye open last night, checking my group texts every half hour. So far, my loved ones are safe. So many others aren’t. My heart aches.

Also preventing a restful night’s sleep was this actual conversation I had yesterday with my San Diego-based daughter:

Sophie: “… and then a doomsday fish washed up on the beach, so that’s fun.” Me: “What’s a ‘doomsday fish’?” Sophie: “Oh, these giant deep-sea fish that never swim in shallow water but apparently right before a big earthquake or tsunami, they start washing ashore. It’s all over TikTok.” Me: [instantly searches TikTok and deeply regrets it]

What’s a kittens-and-sunshine, laughter-is-the-best-medicine, Pollyanna POPME to do in the face of so much doom and gloom? If you’re me (read: slightly deranged), the answer is simple: Find the funny.

Thankfully, there’s a bottomless trove of Kackala gaffes out there to keep one sufficiently amused all the way through Election Day and beyond.

First up: K-Hahaha’s recent brain glitch on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert: “Polling shows a lot of people, especially independent voters, really want this to be a change election. You are a member of the present administration; under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be and what would change the same?”

Here is the VEEP’s actual reply (and this isn’t even a joke).

This comes in the wake of Not Donald Trump’s similar response on “The View” when asked if she would have done something—anything—differently than Biden. “There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of… and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris admitted boasted. (Trump immediately took the clip and turned it into a campaign ad, adding to the end simply, “I am Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.” Hahahahahaha savage.)

Speaking of campaign ads, this isn’t an official one—but IMO it should be.

It’s not inherently funny the way Harris & Co. are tirelessly working to strip Americans of our every last freedom—but this lady skewers the hypocrisy brilliantly.

This one doesn’t even need an intro.

And sorry if you did the 23andMe thing (It’s not your fault! We didn’t know about the depopulate-and-control thing back then!), but this little skit made me LOL.

Finally, enjoy this actual clip of me (video credit: my husband) at a recent party:

Seen anything that made you giggle recently? Please share in the comments. Laughter raises the collective vibration, and if there’s anything the world needs right now—besides peace, clean water and food, Bill Gates’ sudden disappearance, the release of the Diddy and Epstein lists, and for the globalists to quit weaponizing the weather already—it’s that.