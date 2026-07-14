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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
11h

One thing I know you’ll never do twice after having a bout of nausea and diarrhea simultaneously is to forget to use a liner (grocery bag at minimum) in your bathroom waste baskets.

If you ever had the squirts and felt the urge to heave, you really don’t want to heave into a load of trash. Or more accurately…you really don’t want to have to clean out a waste basket full of bathroom trash that’s been heave-sauced.

Be civilized, save your grocery bags and reuse them as can liners. Your heaveself will thank you for the easy pullout.

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41 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
11h

Once again... turning off the "news" saves humanity!

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