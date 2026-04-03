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Jenna’s Side

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Darrin's avatar
Darrin
3d

As an expats, living half or more of each year in Mexico, I would like to contribute to the conversation. I was born within 20 minutes of downtown Chicago. I lived, worked, and thrived in the US for 45 years. I still pay taxes there every year, 16 years after leaving.

I know many bi-national Mexican Americans that live full time in Mexico. Some have children actually born in Mexico that still attain US citizenship for their Spanish speaking children. They do this, not only for ease of travel, but for benefits. I know there are quite a few more than 10 million such individuals. They got stimulus Covid money that my wife (100% American) never received. We have US Democrat, multi-millionaire Demoncrat (former friends) that bragged on getting 3 stimulus payments, again, while we got zip.

The system is not only broken, it is rigged to produce an ever expanding class of citizens that will vote predominantly for the party that promises the most free stuff. Not good.

Pray for change. This 14th Amendment is one of least fair laws we can have in our modern, digital nomad era. It is as wrong as paying Fauci the biggest government pension ever while spending additional millions for his limousines and Secret Service detail. Some hills are worth dying one, or at least worth fighting for.

My dos centavos.

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
3d

If Roberts and Coney-Barrett side with leftist Justices, it’s clear they are compromised. We will find out.

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