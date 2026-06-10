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If he weren’t busy being President of the United States, Donald Trump could be hosting a hit streaming show called Extreme Makeover: D.C. Edition. First it was the Rose Garden. Next came the Kennedy Center. After that, the golden ballroom. Oh, and the reflecting pool. It seems the man has never met a national landmark he didn’t want to give a little Botox to. This week, the press pool insists, he apparently set his sights on the mother of all monuments.

“THE STATUE OF LIBERTY HAS BEEN A TOTAL DISASTER FOR YEARS,” POTUS wrote on Truth Social. “Nobody wants to say it, but I will. Tremendous maintenance costs, terrible harbor views, and frankly, the torch is VERY outdated. After speaking with many of the best people, I have decided that it may be time for a BEAUTIFUL replacement. Bigger. Stronger. More luxurious. People are saying it could be the greatest statue ever built. They’re calling it ‘the Statue of Luxury.’ The Radical Left is already melting down. They said I couldn’t build a ballroom. Now they say I can’t do this. WRONG! Nobody loves liberty more than me. Nobody has done more for liberty than me. STAY TUNED!!!”