Donald Trump is once again earning Mussolini comparisons for daring to suggest that elections should be at least as secure as a Girl Scout cookie order form. In a post dropped on Truth Social, POTUS promised to sign executive orders to ban mail-in ballots and voting machines and “bring honesty and integrity back to our elections.”

MSNBC called this a “ 288-word online tantrum ,” which isn’t entirely inaccurate.

“What a fascist pig,” howled the same outraged media who thought locking you in your house over a mostly mild virus didn’t even faintly reek of a gross civil liberties violation. But, you see, asking voters to prove they’re actually eligible to vote is peak authoritarianism. It’s beyond, actually. They honestly can’t even.

NBC News called Trump’s election reforms a “radical power grab” that might “disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans.” That’s so weird. I thought requiring citizenship to vote would only disenfranchise non-Americans. Which, last I checked, is the actual point.

The Hill leaned on Trump’s “unproven claims of widespread voter fraud involving mail-in ballots,” which, again, leaves me scratching my head. After all, if you genuinely believed your side could win an election fair and square, wouldn’t you be the first to demand every safeguard possible? What better way to humiliate your opponent than to say, “Fine, lock it down six ways to Sunday—we’ll still crush you.”

Axios is blaming Trump’s newfound interest in election integrity on Putin, pointing out that the president told Fox's Sean Hannity this week that the Russian President told him, “Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting.”

The New York Times, of course, positioned the proposal as a desperate move by Republicans to “gain any advantage they can ahead of midterm elections,” as if the party currently controlling the White House, the Senate, and the House is operating from a position of utter despair. Sure. And Taylor Swift is struggling to sell concert tickets and Oprah can’t afford new curtains.

The outrage brigade argues that Trump’s executive orders are unconstitutional because elections are supposed to be left to the states. It’s a fair point—except the same people screaming about the sanctity of state control are usually the first ones demanding federal “oversight” when things don’t go their way. Take abortion: The minute states began passing laws restricting it, those same voices insisted Washington had to step in and override state authority. So spare me the lecture about constitutional purity—it’s clearly about politics, not principle.

What I find most hysterical is the hysteria. The media are spinning fever-dream fictions about ICE checkpoints and National Guard showdowns at ballot boxes. Meanwhile, thirty-six states already require voters to show ID before they can cast their ballots. Seriously, have you ever seen armed troops screening IDs at your local polling joint? No? Me neither. Yet somehow asking citizens to verify their identity is the modern-day equivalent of relegating Rosa Parks to the back of the bus. The actual wild, dystopian scenario would be a literal free-for-all where anyone can stroll into the polls off the street—your Italian houseguest, your neighbor’s dog in a necktie, or the same guy voting twelve times with a fake mustache rotation—and nobody bats an eye.

This should be simple. Secure elections don’t hurt honest voters—they protect them. Every fraudulent ballot cancels out a legitimate one. So why is it controversial to want fewer illegitimate ballots? Why is “only law-abiding, tax-paying citizens can vote” such a radical idea?

There’s one line from Trump’s rant that had the media quaking the hardest: “We will begin this effort by signing an executive order to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

THEM: “Wait… now we’re talking about midterms? We thought this was about presidential elections! Didn’t think we’d need to start rigging things that early, but okay.”

In a previous post on the subject, I asked ChatGPT how to ensure a secure election. It was a straightforward prompt that produced a simple five-point plan. Seems pretty hard to argue with:

The problem is, Trump is Trump. He’s had the audacity to question the integrity of our election process—a move that, frankly, anyone paying attention has good reason to do. Yet the mere fact that he says it out loud sends the left into full meltdown mode. Never mind that plenty of politicians before him have cast doubt on election results; when Trump does it, it’s suddenly a “dangerous conspiracy” and the end of democracy as we know it.

And here’s the real kicker: if making sure only citizens vote is now considered a fascist plot, the issue isn’t with the guy asking for basic security. The issue is with the people hyperventilating at the very thought of it. In what rational universe do you actually campaign against honesty in elections—unless, of course, honesty is the very thing you’re terrified of?

