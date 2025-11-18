Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

Vee
1h

This is so stupid. Endless drama, distraction, and hot air are the gifts that keep on giving for a criminal conspiracy case that is being kept under the wraps for a reason. The Israeli and US intelligence agencies are directly involved with the US citizen Mossad agent known as Jeffrey Epstein that was running these blackmail operations.

The question that needs to stay on the forefront of everyone's brains is: why is the federal government sealing the files in the first place instead of conducting a proper investigation to hold these pedophiles accountable?

Oooo...an interview with the other side! Can you please ask curious Craig why mRNA vaccines were never approved before the release on humanity via emergency declaration in 2021?

Can you also ask curious Craig why we are seeing a huge spike in professional athletes and high school kids dropping dead from heart attacks?

Thanks Jenna!!!

Laura Kasner
1hEdited

Hahaha! I knew I could count on you Jenna!

I can send you lots of disgusting pics to send him if you can stomach seeing them.🤢🤮

