Donald Trump has just completed what pundits are calling his sixth documented U-turn on the Epstein files—a maneuver so sharp NASCAR drivers are taking notes. After months of blocking, stalling, name-calling, waffling, and scolding members of Congress like misbehaving interns, POTUS has abruptly declared: “Fine. Declassify the files. WHO CARES! Everybody wants to talk about it—boring! We’re doing the ECONOMY, which, by the way, is doing better than EVER under Trump. MUCH better. Everybody knows it!”

If you’re experiencing political whiplash, please take a number.

Let’s review the presidential timeline of consistency:

January: “Open the files.”

March: “The files don’t exist.”

June: “They exist but they’re a Democrat hoax.”

September: “The public can’t handle them.”

October: “I’ve read them. Yawn.”

Last week: “OVER. MY. DEAD. BODY.”

Yesterday: “Release the kraken!”

The only predictable thing about Trump is the unpredictability.

“We’ll give them everything,” Trump said. “Sure. I would let them, let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don’t talk about it too much, because honestly, I don’t want to take it away from us. It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends, all of them, and it’s a hoax.”

So it’s a hoax… invented entirely by Democrats… involving a real person who Democrats were all friends with? Got it.

The plot twist is that the sudden change of heart has nothing to do with transparency, ethics, or some late-night burst of moral clarity while staring out the window of the Oval Office. No. Trump flip-flopped yugely because House Republicans were about to defy him. Like—a virtual congress of them.

A hundred GOP members (give or take) were prepared to join Democrats and vote to release the files—a move POTUS once said only “gullible weaklings” would support. Even Trump’s loyalest lapdogs were wobbling. Some were publicly saying so. Others were quietly telling reporters, “Yeah, I mean, maybe,” like teenagers deciding whether to sneak out after curfew (meaning definitely).

And then it got worse.

He launched a below-the-belt attack on Thomas Massie.

He absolutely steamrolled Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He dragged Lauren Boebert into the Situation Room in an attempt to bully her signature off the discharge petition.

He went full stalker on Nancy Mace.

He dangled (and threatened to yank) endorsements like party favors.

None of it worked.

So Trump did what Trump always does when the walls close in: pretended that was the plan the entire time.

Meanwhile Democrats (and a handful of gleeful “gotcha!” journalists) are claiming, “Trump could release the files himself right now if he really wanted to!” which is technically true. So is “You could perform your own appendectomy with kitchen scissors!” The White House *can* direct the DOJ to publish certain materials, but it’s not as if the investigatory files Democrats are describing are sitting in a presidential Dropbox link waiting for a password and a moment of weakness. There are classification reviews, privacy rules, victim-protection statutes, and clear legal prohibitions against casual third-party access to child-abuse evidence involved—all things The New York Times freely admits in their article titled Trump Has the Power to Release the Epstein Files, With or Without Congress.

But “HE COULD UNSEAL THEM TODAY!!!” is a fun slogan. It sounds good in a tweet. That’s the point.

None of that matters, however, because Trump has sensed the direction of the wind, panicked, slammed the brakes, spun the wheel, and declared himself the lifelong champion of total transparency. Again.

Now he’s on social media yelling, “I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE” (a story Epstein victims have corroborated, by the way) while Republicans are lining up to vote for a bill he personally tried to smother with a decorative MyPillow.

And then there’s this .

If you’re wondering how we got here, it’s not complicated (unless you’re trying to map Trump’s position on the Epstein files, in which case you’ll need a compass, a mood ring, and a prescription for Dramamine): For the better part of a year, Trump’s stance has been whatever best served him in that exact 90-second emotional weather pattern. Publicize them. Bury them. Discredit them. Deny they exist. Democrats are evil for wanting them released. Republicans are weak for not wanting them released. Lather, rinse, repeat.

As for why Trump flipped this time, speculation is doing donuts in the parking lot. Take your pick:

Theory 1: The obvious one.

He saw support slipping away and decided he’d rather lead a stampede than get trampled by it. Theory 2: The reverse-psychology gambit.

Convince Democrats he hates the idea of making the files public so they’ll demand it louder—all so he can claim later: “See? I told you I had nothing to hide.”

(Yes, it’s 12-D chess. The confusion is part of the strategy—that’s why you don’t get it.) Theory 3: The MTG Factor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly broke with him on Epstein and suddenly Trump needed to prove he’s still the alpha dog in the off-leash enclosure. Nothing rattles him quite like losing a loyalist with a massive megaphone and even less impulse control than he has. Theory 4: The spite option.

Massie annoyed him. Johnson rattled him. A reporter pissed him off. Someone said the word “Epstein” within earshot. Annoy the King? Flip table, change position, hit POST.

Honestly? Any of these could be true. All of them could be true. None of them could be true. With Trump, motivation is a spectrum, not a diagnosis.

And somewhere in the Capitol, MTG is almost certainly choosing between rage-tweeting, voting yes, or storming into a hallway with a ring-light demanding someone film her “statement.” Probably all three.

I just hope Orville Redenbacher is working overtime, because we’re going to need a strategic popcorn reserve to get through the week.

Also! I will be chatting with our friend Dr. Craig Spencer this afternoon and hope to post the interview tomorrow—barring any technical difficulties. If you have any questions you’d like me to ask him (Laura, I know! The clots!), drop them down below.

THE TIP JAR IS NOT A HOAX