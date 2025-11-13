Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
10h

Tom Haviland makes me so proud 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪

Craig’s article made me realize something. They have no idea the power we have and the minds we’ve changed. And NO ONE is going over to “their” side. Our ranks are growing. And I want to assure everyone here, we are WINNING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
10hEdited

Jenna!! These two quotes alone are worth the price of a subscription 🤣🤣🤣🤣

"as if he were visiting a remote tribe that still barters with ivermectin"

"invite him over for tea and budesonide"

This was a masterful dissection. I'd LOVE for him to read THIS and then have him analyze your commentary in a subsequent meaningless article about how brainwashed you are :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
150 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture