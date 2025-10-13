If you’re friends with or have a connection to Bobby Kennedy, you may want to check in on him—because I’m guessing he is not okay.
On Friday, POTUS allegedly strolled into Walter Reed Medical Center, rolled up his sleeve, and received not just a flu shot but a Covid-19 booster to boot. “The president got all of his shots while his administration restricts the availability of vaccines,” The Daily Beast pouted, entirely missing the point. Isn’t this the same leader who barely a month ago had the audacity to suggest that his beloved Operation Warp Speed may not have been the unqualified success story he’s been peddling for four-plus years?
What in the name of Diet Coke and combovers is happening here? Trump has bragged about never having had a flu shot (and also never having had the flu, despite all that handshaking he’s famous for). He’s got the world’s most notorious anti-vaxxer whispering in his ear 24/7. He’s openly questioned the vaccine-autism connection on a public stage more than once. And now he’s casually lining up for a double shot?
The visit was billed as an “annual physical,” which doomscrollers pointed out was a clear sign of his obvious decline, seeing as Trump received another work-up in April. Meanwhile, Biden could wander into a broom closet and call it a summit with NATO, and no one in the press would so much as blink. But sure, let’s all get worked up about routine care for the obviously alert and probably-not-holographic default leader of the free world.
Like everything curious, questionable, confusing, or contradictory Trump does, the world has lined itself up on a single-file spectrum that starts at he’s so brilliant and strategic and ends with you moron, you haven’t figured out he’s a lying traitor yet? On the Hot Mess Scale, X is somewhere between Los Angeles and Lindsay Lohan over the whole thing.
Are we even watching the same movie anymore? He took it. He didn’t take it. He took it but it was fake. He’s lying. He’s dying. He’s immortal. He betrayed you. He outsmarted you. He’s exposing Big Pharma. He’s controlled by Big Pharma. He’s trolling the media. He is the media. This is the biggest news of the year. This isn’t even news at all. It’s a coded message. It’s manipulation. It’s gaslighting. It’s a plea deal, a psyop, a clone swap, a Q drop, a distraction, a manufactured reaction, Revelation in action.
At this point, I’m starting to think Trump isn’t a man so much as a mirror. Whatever you already believe is exactly what you’ll see reflected back at you—hero, villain, savior, sellout, divine messenger, or deep-state chess player. It’s like political Rorschach testing, except louder and with more gold trim.
More people need to understand that it is not enough for there to be no mandates...
The modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection injections are dangerous by design.
And they can shed on others, making them dangerous for those who said "Hell NO!" as well...
Self vs Non-self is basic foundational Immunology 101...But the mRNA shots undermine this essential principle.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
Why do people even care whether he got it. Wasn’t he hospitalized for covid the first time around? I do like the mirror analogy. Very apt!