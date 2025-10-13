If you’re friends with or have a connection to Bobby Kennedy, you may want to check in on him—because I’m guessing he is not okay.

On Friday, POTUS allegedly strolled into Walter Reed Medical Center, rolled up his sleeve, and received not just a flu shot but a Covid-19 booster to boot. “The president got all of his shots while his administration restricts the availability of vaccines,” The Daily Beast pouted, entirely missing the point. Isn’t this the same leader who barely a month ago had the audacity to suggest that his beloved Operation Warp Speed may not have been the unqualified success story he’s been peddling for four-plus years?

What in the name of Diet Coke and combovers is happening here? Trump has bragged about never having had a flu shot (and also never having had the flu, despite all that handshaking he’s famous for). He’s got the world’s most notorious anti-vaxxer whispering in his ear 24/7. He’s openly questioned the vaccine-autism connection on a public stage more than once. And now he’s casually lining up for a double shot?

The visit was billed as an “annual physical,” which doomscrollers pointed out was a clear sign of his obvious decline, seeing as Trump received another work-up in April. Meanwhile, Biden could wander into a broom closet and call it a summit with NATO, and no one in the press would so much as blink. But sure, let’s all get worked up about routine care for the obviously alert and probably-not-holographic default leader of the free world.

Like everything curious, questionable, confusing, or contradictory Trump does, the world has lined itself up on a single-file spectrum that starts at he’s so brilliant and strategic and ends with you moron, you haven’t figured out he’s a lying traitor yet? On the Hot Mess Scale, X is somewhere between Los Angeles and Lindsay Lohan over the whole thing.

Are we even watching the same movie anymore? He took it. He didn’t take it. He took it but it was fake. He’s lying. He’s dying. He’s immortal. He betrayed you. He outsmarted you. He’s exposing Big Pharma. He’s controlled by Big Pharma. He’s trolling the media. He is the media. This is the biggest news of the year. This isn’t even news at all. It’s a coded message. It’s manipulation. It’s gaslighting. It’s a plea deal, a psyop, a clone swap, a Q drop, a distraction, a manufactured reaction, Revelation in action.

At this point, I’m starting to think Trump isn’t a man so much as a mirror. Whatever you already believe is exactly what you’ll see reflected back at you—hero, villain, savior, sellout, divine messenger, or deep-state chess player. It’s like political Rorschach testing, except louder and with more gold trim.

