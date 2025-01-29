In what might be the most outrageous mogul shade-throwing competition since Jeff Bezos tried to trump Elon Musk’s Mars ambitions with a moon flex, the world’s OG oligarch Bill Gates has gone public with his concerns about Elon’s growing influence on the geopolitical stage.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of the UK, the Microsoft co-founder and fauxlanthropist technocrat vaccine-pusher corporate monopolist media manipulator eugenicist unelected policymaker scoffed at Musk’s meteoric rise to political stardom and criticized the bigger billionaire’s involvement in European diplomatic affairs. Gates is particularly worried about the potential of super-wealthy individuals to influence foreign elections.

“It's really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates said, referring to Musk's increasing vocalization on international bureaucratic matters. Gates pointed out that Musk, who has become more active in British and German affairs in particular, should refrain from commenting on foreign elections and suggesting who citizens should support.

GATES [to himself]: “Does Elon really not know how to anonymously bankroll his political picks by funding the shady dark money organizations that make the actual donations? Where did he go to billionaire school, anyway? SMH.”

In recent weeks, Musk has kicked up a bit of controversy by publicly criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Elon: “Starmer started it!” ) and endorsing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Musk has praised the AfD's policies, especially its stance on immigration, calling the party “the best hope for the future of Germany.” Gates, however, doesn’t think [*tries to compose self for professional delivery*] that billionaires should have the power to shape foreign political landscapes.

“Foreigners shouldn’t be influencing elections in other countries, especially not those with the kind of wealth that can distort political outcomes,” explained Gates [employing a misplaced modifier that makes my eye twitch violently], whose wealth routinely distorts cultural, technological, industrial, regulatory, medical, educational, environmental, economic, scientific, digital, agricultural, and geopolitical outcomes. “I think other countries should adopt safeguards to prevent super-rich foreigners from interfering with their elections.”

Proving himself to be even more tone-deaf than your average Kardashian, Gates closed the interview with the sort of sweeping, unsolicited advice he’s famous for. “It’s time to reconsider how much influence billionaires like Musk should have on global politics,” he said without a single trace of irony.

Musk, whose wealth now surpasses that of Gates and Bezos combined and who loves a public feud more than cats love knocking things off tables, has not yet responded to Gates’s latest comments, so I guess we’ll have to decide on our own who wore the Global Overlord OOTD better this week.

