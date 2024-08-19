When it came to pandemic tyranny, it seemed as if Australia was driving the crazy train. From arresting a pregnant woman for promoting “freedom day” protests to medically kidnapping residents and imprisoning them in quarantine camps to passing a law that allows Aussie authorities to legally change peoples’ social media posts and alter their browsing histories, the draconian measures being implemented down under would have shocked George Orwell himself.

GEORGE, IN MY HEAD: “Unless you wanna cop a serve from Big Brother, best keep a lid on what you chuck online, mate.”

Canada was hot on Australian’s heels, arresting skateboarders for violating physical distancing mandates, locking up peaceful protesters by the dozens, and freezing bank accounts of people who participated in or supported said protests.

GEORGE, STILL IN MY HEAD: "Did you not catch what went down in Oz, eh?”

And don’t even get me started about the Louisiana dude who was arrested for comparing COVID-19 to a zombie apocalypse on Facebook.

Three years later, the Authoritarian Express has rolled full-steam into the UK, and the conductor is promising that if you post something online that HMG doesn’t like they will hunt you down like a surfboard-stealing otter and lock you up on the spot.

Case in point: A twenty-eight-year-old Leeds man was sentenced last week to twenty months in jail for a social media post the court declared contained “threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior intending to stir up racial hatred.” In the post, Jordan Parlour wrote, “Every man and their dog should be smashing f*ck out of Britannia Hotel,” referring to the reportedly decrepit crash pad that’s opened its doors to hoards of illegal immigrants asylum seekers.

“You went on to say that you did not want your money going to immigrants who ‘rape our kids and get priority’,” the sentencing judge said. “You were encouraging others to attack a hotel which you knew was occupied by refugees and asylum seekers.”

Should Parlour have called for the destruction of private property? Yeah, probably not. Did he encourage or even allude to harming any humans? Not that I’ve seen. Should the right to express your outrage that non-taxpaying illegals get free housing, meals, cash, medical and dental care, education, and an extra bonus payment if they’re pregnant when last time you checked you didn’t be protected? Call me right-wingy or xenophobic or just plain old patriotic, but I believe it should.

Across the pond, a wave of violent protests has broken out in the wake of the horrific Southport stabbing that left three children dead and several others injured. Rumors quickly spread that the stabber was an illegal immigrant, which was all *some people* needed to turn simmering rage into angry social media posts and in some cases, hostile in-person protests. (It’s worth noting that Parlour made his felonious post before the knife attack, so clearly it was not in response to the stabbings as people were suggesting.)

Even though the Southport stabber turned out [supposedly] to be a British citizen, violent crime at the hands of illegals has been escalating in the UK (as it has in the US oh sorry we’re not supposed to talk about that). There was the murder of a 21-year-old man by an Afghani triple convicted killer. The Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing by an Iraqi asylum seeker. A triple stabbing by a Libyan immigrant who previously fought for an Islamic militant group. The Southport tragedy, related or not, lit a festering powder keg of fury. The Brits are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it anymore.

Except they’d better watch out, because the freedoms to speak and assemble are on the chopping block around the world. In a post that’s gone viral, a pistol toting British pig *am I even allowed to say that?* actually—and proudly—uttered the following words:

“We’ve got hours of social media footage, we’ve got hours of CCTV* footage, I’ve got officers working around the clock to identify who you are, where you live, where you work, we are coming for you. We’ll be coming for you in the next few days, we’ll be coming for you in the next few months. So you might get to next week, you might be sitting with a cup of tea thinking ‘phew, I’ve got away with it,’ please let me reassure you, you haven’t got [sic] away with it.”

*The UK reportedly has between 4 and 6 million of these surveillance security cameras, or about one for every dozen people. They’re watching you, Foker.

Have these two ever been seen in the same room? I think not.

To be clear, the jolly lass featured above isn’t just talking about rounding up rioters; the UK government’s official X account is running ominous ads reminding folks that your online content isn’t immune to totalitarian oppression, either.

One UK protester perfectly summed up my own feelings on the immigration crisis *and make no mistake, it’s a crisis, unless you think allowing millions of military age men into the country unchecked is the ticket to national security and stability: “I don't have a problem with migrants if they arrive here legally. Britain has had migrants for many years, and we have lived happily. The problem is illegal migration where you don't know who is coming in.”

CHORUS: Why is this even controversial?

I was listening to a podcast this weekend, and I can’t for the life of me recall which one or obviously I’d link it here [I’m listening to this stuff 18/7], but the guest was pointing out that it doesn’t take an overwhelming majority of a populace—or even an underwhelming one—to thwart tyranny. All it really takes is a relatively scant handful of freedom fighters… basically enough to outnumber (or outsmart) the demagogues. (Perhaps why they’re destroying our food supply, poisoning what’s left, forcing experimental drugs on us, and otherwise trying to murder us in droves? Just a guess!)

I don’t know about you, but as long as I have a pulse, I will not comply. (It says so right on my shiny new hat thanks honey!)

Somebody’s going to need to build me a bigger closet to hold my growing hat collection.

p.s. Speaking of Britain going bonkers, did anyone else catch the don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it totally not AI-generated clip of Princess Kate—in what looks suspiciously like the same striped jumper she wore in her totally not AI-generated cancer announcement—and William congratulating Team GB on their Olympic performance? No reason.

