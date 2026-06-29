Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

I voted more government tomfoolery.

But I would prefer a different word to describe what our government did and I feel certain continues to do.

EVIL

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
3h

Wow. And just like that, I’m glad I was an “average” kid in the 80’s and 90’s. Though I did intentionally wear two different colored ballet flats that matched my outfit and by the end of the day, girls were trading shoes so they could wear two different ones also. Yeah, I guess fifth grade rock stars like me didn’t get the pink drink and headphones…😜

Bad ass. 🙌🤬🍑😘

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