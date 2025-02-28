The Long-Awaited Epstein Files... Kinda.
I mean, I guess it's a start [she wrote dubiously].
Let’s play a semi-gruesome game: Imagine as you’re loading eighty-eight dollars’ worth of cauliflower gnocchi and chimichurri empanadas into the trunk of your car, you’re kidnapped at knifepoint in the Trader Joe’s parking lot. While you’re very busy being bound and gagged, your captor drives you deep into the forest. After a while, he drops a bombshell: Someone you know actually hired him to kill you. They offered him $15 grand to get the job done, he tells you, but if you can cough up, say, twenty thousand, he’ll let you go, no hard feelings. For argument’s sake, pretend you just happen to have exactly that amount in your parka pocket (your next stop was to pick up a bunch of crap you found on Facebook Marketplace, nobody’s judging), so you fork over the fat wad of cash and he actually makes good on his promise. No stabbing, no shallow grave, no dramatic last words or pleas for mercy.
You’re free! You’re alive! You escaped a near-murder! Halleluiah praise [insert favorite deity here]!
*I’m going to go with finding out who hired him, but you do you.
Strangely—and yet not strangely at all, if you’re paying attention—lots of people have had an astonishing lack of interest in finding out who hired Jeffrey Epstein to procure a parade of innocent young girls for their deranged sexual pleasure.
To be clear, Epstein himself was (is?) a vile, despicable, sickening excuse of a human being on par with anyone who takes money to kill other people for a living. And while it’s widely known that he personally exploited and sexually abused countless minors, it’s been equally established that he was trafficking underage victims to actors, attorneys, executives, politicians, royals, and other high-profile figures. Those parasites, I’m sure you realize, would then be guilty of some combination of charges including child exploitation, sexual abuse of a minor, prostitution, racketeering, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and the production or possession of child pornography.
In other words, they are criminals.
It seemed for a minute as if our new administration was dedicated to transparency and accountability on all fronts, including the deepest and dirtiest of them. Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to release the complete “sick” Epstein files—names and all!—and in return, the people promised they were ready for it.
But then just like with the slow-drip “Pfizer dumps” (what ever happened to the rest of those, anyway?), it turned out the plan was to release the evidence in phases, with the first batch dropping yesterday. The files were not, as folks had hoped, published on some official website where us commoners could peruse them at our leisure; instead, they were handed to a righteousness of “right-wing influencers” who posed awkwardly with their little treasure troves of terror.
The internet was not impressed.
As you would imagine, #Epstein was trending on X all day, with lots of armchair reporters speculating about every aspect of the release and pointing figures at anyone with a
binder pulse and calling the info recipients “paid propagandists” and claiming—accurately as far as I can see—that Dump #1 contains absolutely nothing that hasn’t already been released.
My buddy Brad Skistimas (known by his band name Five Times August) posted a catchy little ditty that I think sums up yesterday’s nothingburger with a side of cold nothingfries and a withered side nothingsalad pretty succinctly.
Maybe something magical is happening behind the scenes that we non-influencers simply aren’t privy to. Maybe they really will release meaningful—read: damning—data swiftly and completely. Maybe there’s a good reason for the slow, weak reveal (to protect the victims, one can only hope, and not to drag out the process in the hopes that the easily manipulated masses lose interest). Maybe ceremoniously handing the yawn-inducing “evidence” to a cacophony of conservative journalists was the administration’s way of acknowledging the new press corps—and pounding the final nail into the mainstream media coffin. Maybe Epstein will show up fresh out of witness protection with all the receipts and take down his entire sorry lot of co-conspirators. And maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow with taut skin, a couple million surprise bucks in the bank, and a fresh litter of kittens at my feet. A girl can dream. But at this particular juncture, I’m not going to lie. It feels like I just watched the world’s most disappointing episode of Dancing with the Tsars.
What do you guys thing has happened, is happening, and will happen? I can’t wait to hear. :)
Sorry about the pretend kidnapping thing. I hope you’ll support me anyway.
Consider this Epstein scandal is just a labyrinth rabbit hole that leads no where but keeps us on the bench doing nothing waiting & hoping for government to solve the problem of its own blackmail, which it never will.
Every minute we waste on these suspenseful movies/stories is a minute we lose building a future worth living in for ourselves and our children, which is, of course, the point of them in the first place. Dead ends, stairs to nowhere, twists and turns, empty promises brimming with enticing breathless promises of justice which never arrives but keeps us docile, inert, and unprepared for the hellish future they are building while they distract us with their Epstein Pavlovian whistle.
"Unfortunately the clock is ticking, the hours are flying by. The past increases the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting."
Want to make a difference and get out of the spectator mindset and break free of this mental manipulation? Do this:
The only winning move is not to play their sick game. They thrive on our energy and the fear they stir in us. The one thing these emotional vampires hate the most is for their manipulation and terrorism to get ignored. Cut down your TV & internet usage by 97%, go local, and all of their terror goes away meanwhile we become stronger as they flail around in angst. Here’s how:
Civilization, goes and old maxim, is never more than three meals away from barbarism—once the food deliveries stop, so does law and order. Therefore, the baseline of preparedness is as follows:
Put all your support behind your local farmers, then become your own. A garden in every lawn should be standard. You can no longer trust anything from a corporation, so cutting out reliance on a retailer is a good place to start thinking about your resiliency. ‘Incorporated’ City water isn’t viable either for its quality or reliability, so wells must be dug (there is no resource more important in your life than clean water, hands down).
Beyond that, begin ending your dependence on their enslavement protocol Federal Notes by creating local currencies and discovering the art of bartering, start stitching together webs of alliances with your neighbors for resiliency, defense, and resource sharing (they might grow what you do not and vice versa)—put the “common unity” back in community, and get control of those town councils and school boards (the one place we still hold all of the cards) and get your kids out of them. Finally: stop eating, listening to, and watching things that are bad for your mind, body, and spirit, and, if so inclined, spend a good chunk of your time on your knees each day.
All of the above is a recipe for success. Let's get to work building a future worth living in, together, because if we do not, Harari & Co will ensure we will not have one.
Many more solutions here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall
Jeff Childers's Coffee and Covid newsletter this morning implies it was all a trick to make Starmer sweat through the meeting. We shall see. Patel seems to be trustworthy, but he's up against a tremendous amount of entrenched power..