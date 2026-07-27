The second most memorable scene from the movie The Crying Game—right after the one where the guy discovers his hot new girlfriend has a penis—is Forest Whitaker telling the tale of the frog and the scorpion. It’s one of those cinematic moments that sticks with you because it’s equal parts shocking and embarrassingly obvious in hindsight.

Dude looks like a lady, for real. (Also the accuracy.)

If you missed the film or have forgotten the fable, here’s the gist:

A scorpion wants to cross a wide, swift river. The problem is, he can’t swim. He spots a frog doing frog-things nearby and asks him for a ride to the other side. “Absolutely not!” the frog replies. “If I let you on my back and you sting me, I’ll never make it across.” “If I did that,” the wily scorpion explains, “I’d drown, too, because I cannot swim. Therefore stinging you would not be in my best interest.” The frog—a very nice amphibian who believes all Eumetazoa were created equally and should support one another—considers this reply and finds it sensible enough. He lets the scorpion climb onto his back and begins swimming. Midway across the river, wouldn’t you know it, the %^$&@?! scorpion stings the poor, trusting frog right in the side. “Why would you do that?” the frog cries out in anguish as the two begin to sink. “Now we’re both going to die!” “I can’t help it,” the scorpion shrugs. “It’s in my nature.”

It’s in their nature.

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the U.S. is the frog in this scenario—the genial, gullible, useful idiot doomed to invite its own death. For a long time, I thought that communism was the scorpion, but it’s not. Communism is the river; the ideological current that’s been washing over the country for decades. The cultural Marxism taking over our schools, eroding our national pride, fostering identity-based division, encouraging rampant cancel culture, and championing the deconstruction of the American family. The environment we’ve been submerged in for so long that we can no longer recognize dangerous predators because “inclusion” and “equity” and “human rights” now trump freedom and safety and even survival. Communism—sorry, Democratic socialism—did that. (If you still think the two aren’t the same thing, I encourage you to do a little homework.)

The scorpion—the thing we’re inviting to climb on top of us so that it can destroy us—is Islam.

It’s not that the river isn’t inherently dangerous. It absolutely is. And the scorpion is venomous on dry land, too. But the frog was built to withstand the river. And if he were carrying the scorpion across the street when he was stung, he might have been in a world of hurt—but he wouldn’t have drowned. It’s the combination of the two that’s ultimately lethal.

Islam and communism are categorically unrelated. One’s a religion, the other’s an economic framework. One promises virgins in paradise and eternal salvation through submission to Allah; the other guarantees free food and material equity. One’s obsessed with the afterlife; the other is all about the class struggle here on earth. But both are totalitarian ideologies that demand complete loyalty. Both hide their sins behind a banner of “social justice.” Both treat dissent not as inconvenient but punishable. Both seek to destroy Western civilization, capitalism, Christianity, and individual freedoms. And both, inexplicably, have been embraced by Democrats.

Which is how we ended up with a communist Muslim as mayor of New York.

This was not an accident. Progressivism scolded us not to judge him by the color of his skin or his religious beliefs. Love him extra-hard, they said, because he’s a minority, and America is a melting pot. We’re all immigrants. Everyone is welcome. The more the merrier!

LADY LIBERTY: “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore...” ME: “That’s poetic and all, but… wretched refuse? Really? You want the world’s miserable garbage? Its unfortunate trash? Its despicable rubbish? Are you sure about that?” LADY LIBERTY: “Nobody is going to take that literally.” VENEZUELA: [empties prisons and sends murderers and rapists to the U.S.]

Because here’s the bitter, you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up irony: the “minority” is quickly becoming the majority. And the ideology we’ve been asked to welcome with open arms is one that would have us beheaded for questioning it. You can spend all day every day dunking on Christianity—calling its followers brainwashed hillbillies, its teachings a tool of the patriarchy—and you’ll get reskeeted on Bluesky and maybe land a guest-host gig on The View. But wonder aloud why a religion that throws gays off buildings and beats women for showing a lock of hair gets a free pass, and you’re an instant Islamophobe. Which begs several questions: Of all the belief systems on earth, who decided that Islam was the one that was beyond criticism? The one that was untouchable, unquestionable, unimpeachable? And why are so many people just accepting it?

Muslims, you’ll notice, use religion to build moral arguments for their progressive agendas. Our faith demands we take care of the poor, you see, so we have no choice but to tax the wealthy to fund public services. We believe property rights are conditional, not absolute, therefore we’ll be seizing your land so we can build affordable housing. The Quran explicitly forbids charging or collecting interest, so we must forgive all student debt immediately. We believe in modesty in public, so we’ll be releasing new art, music, entertainment, and fashion guidelines promptly. Blame Allah—er, God—not us.

To be clear, I’m not talking about the peaceful Muslim family living quietly next door. I’m talking about the ones who see Islam as something they’re obligated to impose, not something they’d be delighted to share. The ones whose worldview is so fundamentally incompatible with our nation’s founding principles that it’s actually staggering. Our ancestors crossed an ocean to escape governments that dictated how, where, and even whether they could worship. They deliberately built a system founded on freedom of speech, of religion, of expression; on the idea that all men are created equal (and later fought to make sure “men” included women) and endowed with the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They didn’t leave England to recreate the same arrangement with a different holy book.

Sharia law, on the other hand, calls for the execution of nonbelievers, apostates, and homosexuals, the taking of concubines from among the conquered, the sanctioning of child marriage, and the complete and permanent subjugation of women. This is not me being hypothetical or hyperbolic. This is the divine, foundational moral code derived from the Prophet Muhammad that shapes every aspect of Muslims’ spiritual, personal, and legal lives. This is the dogma they want governing the entire planet.

Last week, Zohran Mamdani attended prayer services at Al-Kohei Islamic Center in Queens, during which the imam called for “the killing of infidels by your sword.” No, Mamdani did not say the words himself. He also did not condemn or criticize them when the clip went viral. By definition, an infidel is one who is without faith. In this context, it’s anyone who is non-Muslim. I’m no theological scholar, but I’m pretty sure that’s the exact opposite of freedom of religion.

Meanwhile, the people who voted for Mamdani are knitting vagina hats and flying rainbow flags and festooning their lawns with virtue-signing signs that boast, “In this house, no human is illegal. Love is love. Black lives matter. Kindness is everything.” Because they need to prove that they’re not fascist, xenophobic white supremacists like some people.

Well, guess what, sis? If you fail to pledge loyalty to Allah after Islam has officially taken over, here’s what your yard sign is going to say (if you’re allowed to have one at all): “In this house, women are covered. Homosexual love is death. The punishment for theft is amputation. Muslim lives (only) matter. Decapitation is real.”

FAFO will now be LIFO: Leave Islam, Find Out.

(Spoiler: It’s not pretty.)

You protest immigration enforcement. You condemn border walls. You sneer at “Western values.” You march for tolerance. You rally against “fascists.” You vote in Muslim mayors, council members, state representatives—the same people who would (and one day likely will) criminalize blasphemy, view women as property, and sentence you to death for having a same-sex partner.

“NO KINGS!” you cry. Really? How about NO PROPHETS? How about not extending every civic courtesy to a group with a history of conquer-and-convert? How about admitting that we’re the dumb, trusting frog—and that there’s an angry, venomous thing on our back that’s trying to poison everything this country stands for?

It can’t help it. It’s in its nature.

In his bestselling book Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind, Gad Saad shows how prioritizing excessive, unrestrained compassion over logic, self-preservation, and long-term security ultimately leads to civilizational collapse. It’s not just a vague behavioral concept; it’s a reality. Look at Europe, where Muhammad has been the top name for baby boys for three consecutive years. Where rape gangs operated for decades while authorities looked away, because being called racist is apparently worse than letting your sister or your daughter be brutalized. Where immigrants don’t assimilate the way our Irish or Italian ancestors did when they came to America but instead install their own value systems, their own legal structures. Where they self-segregate into areas where local police won’t enter. Where native women become “fair game.” Where the goal is to conquer at all costs; to wipe out anything that isn’t Islam. Where even whispering the word replacement gets you fired, labeled a racist hooligan, or arrested.

Poland saw this coming. They looked at Sweden, France, the UK—the no-go zones, the Sharia courts operating in tandem with so-called civil law—and they said no. Not here. Their policy is zero tolerance. No mass migration from incompatible cultures. No pretending that a seventh-century totalitarian ideology is merely another faith that deserves equal footing. And they’ve avoided both the communist rot and the Islamic takeover that are destroying Western Europe.

The Poles understand something we’ve forgotten: you don’t negotiate with people who want to eliminate you. You don’t open your door to cultures whose holy books command them to wipe you off the map. You don’t let the scorpion crawl onto your back because someone might call you a jerk if you don’t.

Islam is now the fastest-growing religion in Europe. Woke “journalists” routinely try to gaslight the world into thinking this is by choice; that the teachings of Muhammad simply “resonate deeply with the modern European soul.” That’s a direct quote. The reality is that Europeans are not willingly, joyfully converting to Islam. Muslim families are outbreeding natives 2 to 1. (You don’t need a single convert when you’re reproducing at twice the speed; you just need time. Then there are the EU’s open-border policies, which mirror our own. The result isn’t gentle persuasion; it’s flat-out replacement—whether you like the term or not. One side is playing to win; the other was taught that winning is racist.

So here we are.

The answer to all of this is as simple as it is uncomfortable: We need to wake up and start paying attention. We need to speak up, even when it’s uncomfortable. We need to protect what we have, even if we’re called fanatics or bigots or worse. We need to participate in all of the messy parts of politics, from the school boards to the state legislatures. We need to love America more than our enemies hate what it represents, more than Marxists hate our traditions, more than Islamists hate our freedom, and more than globalists hate our borders. They hate those for a reason.

Zohran Mamdani didn’t wake up one morning as mayor of America’s biggest and arguably most important city. He was elected one local race at a time by people who assumed those races didn’t really matter.

They matter. A lot.

If we forget or ignore that, the frog’s mistake won’t be trusting the scorpion—it’ll be insisting, all the way down, that it was the right thing to do.

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