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Adrian's avatar
Adrian
5h

> To be clear, I’m not talking about the peaceful Muslim family living quietly next door. I’m talking about the ones who see Islam as something they’re obligated to impose, not something they’d be delighted to share.

I believe that any such families either A) don't understand their own religion, B) don't have the guts to actively push their religion but will be happy to see it imposed, or C) are sleepers biding their time.

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Jobie's avatar
Jobie
5h

Democrats are circling down a drain and trying to take the country down with them. Here is a make up of Democrats:

• Not all democrats are communist, socialist, or Marxists but all communist, socialist, and Marxists are democrats.

• Not all democrats are radical Islamists but all radical Islamists are democrats.

• Not all democrats hate America and are triggered by the American flag but all those who hate America and are triggered by the American flag are democrats.

• Not all democrats are okay with open borders but all those for open borders are democrats.

• Not all democrats are okay with sanctuary cities coddling illegals including murderers and rapists but all those for sanctuary cities are democrats.

• Not all democrats think it is okay for men to play in women sports and go into women’s bathrooms but all those who think it is okay for men to play in women sports and go into women’s bathrooms are democrats.

• Not all democrats are Antifa terrorists but all Antifa terrorists are democrats.

• Not all democrats thinks whites are white supremacists and blacks are oppressed but all those that think whites are white supremacists and blacks are oppressed are democrats.

• Not all democrats think that sexually grooming children in our schools is okay but all those who think it is okay to sexually groom children are democrats.

• Not all democrats think it is okay to normalize pedophilia but all those who think it is okay to normalize pedophilia are democrats.

• Not all democrats think parents’ rights are superseded by school teachers and administrators but all those who think school teachers and administrators trump parents’ rights of raising their children are democrats.

• Not all democrats have TDS. Oh wait, yes all democrats have TDS.

One more:

• Not all racists are liberal but all liberals are racists. The liberals see life through a prism of race and project their racism onto others. To prove a liberal is racist ask them if Trump is racist. With their living through a prism of racism coupled with TDS you know what the answer is.

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