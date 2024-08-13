Imagine that you have a super cushy corporate job with benefits practically oozing out of your back hole. You’ve got the fancy Amex Black Card, access to the company yacht, unlimited first-class travel, a doting executive assistant or army of them, and insane health benefits. Your Botox is covered, for crying out loud. Most of your responsibilities are pretty high-level but when you were hired, one of the duties that was included right-there in your job description was to keep the executive restroom spotless. You would not be allowed to outsource this delightful task, by the way. You personally doing it was one of the requirements of the position.

Now let’s suppose that shortly after you were hired, you decided that keeping the executive restroom spotless was a disgusting, deplorable, thankless job so you just sort of… didn’t do it.

And for a while, nobody noticed or complained.

But then one day you hear whispers that the CEO of your company has been talking to some other people about your job. Not only that, but one of the people she’s been spotted getting chummy with over company-funded truffle risotto is a custodial engineer who specializes in lavatory hygiene and has OCD and an advanced degree in Complex Sanitary Solutions.

Assuming you love your job and would very much like to keep it, what are you going to do? Are you going to promise to spit-shine that latrine like your life depends on it *if* she lets you keep your job? Or are you going to spit-shine that latrine like your life depends on it right now, this minute, to prove you are competent, qualified, and dedicated?

Asking for a friend.

SPOILER: No, she won’t. Promise.

Enter the VEEP-vying-to be-POTUS. The woman is out there essentially campaigning to keep her job by promising to do a bunch of crap she is not currently doing. (Substack doesn’t have an underline feature, so imagine that sentence is also underlined because honestly, you can’t put too fine a point on it.) She’s going to create millions of “green jobs”! She’ll reform the tax code to provide relief for working families! She’ll increase funding and resources for mental health services, reform our law enforcement system, and make sure each and every one of the millions of illegals she’s allowed into this country can vote for her protect and expand voting rights! She will, she really will. In January, you just watch. She would have done it sooner but she’s been very busy doing vice presidential things you wouldn’t understand that do not involve visiting the border (or Europe), apparently.

When Trump began promising “no taxes on tips,” the media ripped him a proverbial new one.

CBS: This Trump idea is unrealistic. MSNBC: Here’s the actual deal with what Trump is suggesting: All caps tax reliefs are actually back door ways to give rich people big tax breaks. CBS: We’re smart enough to know the difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon. CNBC: Seems a little bit impractical. CNBC: The idea that we’re going to get out of taxes on tips is just kind of silliness. CBS: The Biden campaign kind of scoffs at this idea.

But then suddenly this week “The Working People’s Champion”—who hasn’t given a single interview or held even a mini press conference since Biden referred to her as Vice President Trump and then promptly scratched run for reelection off his to-do list and crawled back into a coma—announced her revolutionary “no tax on tips!” agenda, the very same media literally tripped over themselves to praise her savvy, pioneering innovation.

ABC: Last night we saw a big speech in Nevada by Kamala Harris and she came out for no tax on [*actually squeals*] tips! VEEP: When I am president, I will eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitility [sic] workers!!! MSNBC: This is just one of those economic policies that will go to the heart of doing something directly for people that they can feel. MSNBC: She had a focus on the middle class, so eliminating taxes on tips will help people who go to work every day and bust their butts to keep food on the table, clothes on their back.

The VanMan summarized the hypocrisy with the best headline of the day.

As far as I’ve seen, Kackala’s “campaign platform” as it were consists of promises to boost economic growth (the equivalent of Lindsay Lohan promising to drive you home from the club safely), continue her epic border containment, expand access to gender affirming healthcare, provide endless student loan relief, and perpetuate the climate change hoax agenda. And sadly, if the #I’mWithHers I see on social media are sincere, it looks like a frightening drove of dimwits out there actually believe her.

What do you think?

