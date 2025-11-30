IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grown-ups—except instead of your braces-and-bowl-cut yearbook photo or the heart-shaped piece of sea glass you found in Florida, it’s your business, project, purpose, Substack, side hustle, or genius idea. Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

I know every parent thinks their kids are exceptional, but in my defense… mine actually are. My daughters are truly two of the warmest, brightest, bravest, kindest, funniest, most generous and talented humans I have ever met—you can ask anyone who’s ever met them. They’re basically a pair of golden retrievers with epic comedic timing, loyalty you can’t teach, and even better hair.

Sasha is my youngest. She’s a bona fide paid subscriber, one of my biggest fans—as you’ll soon see—and an enigma in every sense of the word. She writes heart-stopping poetry, has a voice like Adele (she’ll never let you hear it but please trust me), and also frequently forgets where she left her phone and her keys. She oozes effortless cool from every pore and if you’re curious about the music, fashion, or the pop-culture scene, she’s your girl—the sort who can unironically don a pair of Crocs and singlehandedly make them trendy again.

I made that IN MY BODY. (I don’t get it either TBH. And yes, we have a disco ball in our kitchen.)

She’s also a totally adorable dork who still can’t resist a stuffed animal (*ask her how many currently live under her bed*), paints rocks with me weekly to sprinkle in the local park, and has zero qualms about rocking bunny slippers, too-short PJ pants, and a few pimple patches in public.

At twenty, Sasha has already launched her own accessories company, is teaching herself Russian, and has flown halfway around the globe multiple times on her own… yet she still texts me pictures of menus and asks “MOM WHAT SHOULD I GET?”

I’m generally not one to brag, but I’m pretty sure that I won the parenting Powerball. It can’t be easy having me for a mom—yet both of my daughters champion and cheer me in ways I’d never have dared to hope for. Please enjoy getting to know my baby (a.k.a. @sashachill in the comment section) and consider supporting her work if you’re so inclined.

WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

I’m a 20-year-old model and self-taught designer. When I’m not traveling the world, you can find me back home in Austin—hunched over my sewing machine, sketching concepts on café napkins (purely to seem mysterious to the public, obviously), working out and making TikToks with my mom, or spending time with my friends and family.

In a world drowning in mass-produced sameness, I fell in love with designing one-of-a-kind leather goods. Each piece is created to make you feel perfectly put-together—even when life gets a little messy. Most of us rotate the same six outfits anyway, but a thoughtful, beautiful bag can make the simplest jeans-and-a-tee moment feel special. That’s the feeling I hope to share.

One of my favorite Sable-by-Sasha originals.

What makes me smile? People with unapologetic passion.

What makes me spiral? Bad zippers.

What makes me sparkle? Turning an idea that lives in my head into something people cherish and carry with them every single day.

@sashacoito🪢Perfection Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

WHAT’S YOUR ELEVATOR PITCH?

I’m the designer behind Sable—a line of high-quality leather goods built to transcend trends. While the industry churns out cheap, fast-fashion bags that end up in landfills, I’m hand-crafting timeless pieces you’ll actually live in season after season. What do you get? A chic, durable bag that works with everything from sweats to dresses and all the chaos in between. (I also create wallets, passport covers, belts, jewelry, and the occasional keychain.)

GIVE US SOME DIRT.

My number-one pet peeve is people sitting on my bed in their outside clothes. My number-one hypocrisy is that I do it literally every single day.

NOW YOU GET TO BRAG!

I see potential everywhere. I can take an old sheepskin pillowcase and two thrifted belts and fashion them into a handbag that stops people in their tracks. I turned a stained curtain (*it might have been a tablecloth?*) into my high school graduation dress. I’ve transformed a quilt into an overcoat, a leather jacket into a half-dozen different accessories, and—my personal favorite—a rug into a business. I guess that’s my biggest flex.

WHAT’S A HILL YOU’D DIE ON?

Old man country—Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Hank Williams Jr.—is the best music genre. It’s undeniably the most raw and relatable on the planet. I don’t make the rules. I just sit on my patio… and listen.

SHARE SOMETHING GOOD.

“What you carry should make your life easier, not heavier.” Whether it’s bags [wink-wink], friendships, habits, or expectations—keep what supports you, and let go of what doesn’t.

WHY DO YOU SUPPORT JENNA’S SIDE?

My mom is the most brilliant, hilarious, generous, and dedicated woman on the planet. She moves mountains to support me in every way she possibly can and always has. When I started making bags, she was the very first person I made one for. Within minutes, she had created business cards on perfect pink cardstock and started handing them out to anyone who so much as glanced at her bag. [MOM NOTE: I had to! Everywhere I go, people ask, “Where did you get that bag? I need one!”] And yes, she put handwritten notes in my lunchbox every day until I graduated high school.

THE BAG (the lining is red and the zipper is pink and it’s all just toooooo much. Also who poses in front of trashcans? I’d like a word with the photographer please.)

Anyone who knows my mom can see that she is one of the best things this world has to offer. But I don’t have the words to describe how proud I am that she has created this community—a group of passionate, open-minded, knowledgeable people who get to see even a fraction of the woman she truly is. Watching the way you all support her is a gift I can’t begin to describe.

It’s not easy to speak out when things are wrong. It’s not easy to be passionate and principled about topics that are so divisive. And it’s definitely not easy to do all that while staying respectful, tactful, and—let’s be honest—absolutely hilarious. Jennasside (if that’s even her real name) does it all. And for the record? She does so much more.

WHAT IF WE WANT MORE?

Feel free to check out my website or my storefront, and please continue to love my mom like the rockstar she is.

The designer, poet, and muse herself.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Unlike me, Sasha doesn’t love the spotlight. Making a scene makes her wildly uncomfortable. She’d actually rather eat a meal she didn’t order than cause a fuss by sending it back. (God love her.) As much as we are mirror opposites, we are also cosmic, kindred, celestially-connected soulmates. And I consider myself incredibly lucky to share the version of her I know with you all. :)

She always wanted to be “matchy-matchy” and ALWAYS with a stuffie.

Thanks for loving on and supporting my biggest, bravest, bestest fan.

Leave a comment