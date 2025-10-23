My 20-year-old daughter informed me this week that her generation has a new obsession, and it’s not some fancy skincare line or another stupid bit of viral numerical nonsense. It’s the Louvre heist. Yes, that Louvre. The one with the Mona Lisa, I.M. Pei’s polarizing pyramid, and a stable of security guards who apparently thought “still life” was part of the job description.

In case you somehow missed the drama, four masked thieves rolled up to one of Paris’s most popular landmarks, in broad daylight, on scooters—that’s the part that’s really slaying the kids, BTW—and made off with some colonial-era bling worth about a hundred million bucks. (Seriously, what are they going to do with this not-exactly-discreet haul? List it on eBay? “Gently Used Crown Jewels - One Owner [*Napoleon] - Free shipping!”)

The memes are seriously ON POINT.

I know. They’ve either got a baller already lined up to buy it or they’re going to melt it all down or chop it up and sell it for parts. That was a joke. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.

This week’s hit job lasted less than eight minutes and so far, French authorities have narrowed the suspect list down to “probably not Brigitte.” It sounds like the opening scene in a Netflix crime thriller, but it’s real life—and the internet can’t get enough of it.

On TikTok, the Louvre is no longer a museum—it’s a meme mashup that could double as a casting call for Ocean’s Fourteen. Think, “Me and the girls heading to Paris to liberate some imperial artifacts” and “POV: you’re the intern who just realized the crown jewels are gone.”

It’s heistcore, it’s anti-establishment, it’s luxury collapse chic. And Zoomers aren’t just here for it, they’re reveling in it. The Louvre is old-world elitism incarnate—marble floors, priceless art, velvet ropes—and watching it get punked by some perps on scooters scratches a deep cultural itch. It’s “eat the rich” meets “catch me if you can.” The generation that thinks institutions are a scam just watched the ultimate institution get scammed—and they’re eating it up like it’s popcorn at the revolution.

Plus, Looovvvrrr is really fun to say.

It also doesn’t hurt that the visuals are cinematic gold: glittering gems, an iconic setting, a getaway scene so slick it doesn’t even need subtitles. Within hours, TikTok was flooded with dramatic reenactments, fake eyewitness accounts, and conspiracy threads suggesting the smash-and-grab was an inside job, a marketing stunt, or just a bit of performance art.

Gen Z doesn’t even need to know the ending—they’re remixing it, duetting it, and turning it into an aesthetic. The actual crime is just the trailer (literally); the memes are the movie.

For kids of a certain age, the whole thing is honestly a straight-to-streaming delight—something subversive that doesn’t end with mushroom clouds or lockdowns. While the rest of the news cycle plays like a doomsday buffet—public assassinations, nuclear threats, political meltdowns, billionaire tech bros fighting over who gets to colonize Mars first—a group of dudes in leather jackets pulling off a Hollywood-level robbery feels almost… wholesome.

It’s rebellion without the body count. It’s criminal, sure, but it’s a made-for-the-movies stunt. There’s no manifesto, no hashtag campaign, no partisan tug-of-war, no traumatizing slow-motion replays on a perpetual loop. It’s just retro-style cops-and-robbers fare executed flawlessly in the middle of Paris—a plot twist reminiscent of the delicious “Hit Weezer!” scene in a world that’s a little too Steel Magnolias most days, frankly.

Maybe that’s why the iGeneration can’t look away. They’ve been doom-fed since birth—economic collapse, climate panic, pandemics, AI overlords—so a good, old-fashioned museum heist hits like comic relief from the apocalypse. In a feed teeming with “WWIII Imminent” and “Stock Market Crashes (Again)” headlines, you can hardly blame them for getting a little thrill watching the establishment get pantsed on the world stage.

For what it’s worth, it’s not just hipsters on social media ooh-la-la-ing here; the not-so-petty crime is trending across the board. “If you thought that heist at the Louvre sounded like something out of a movie,” The New York Times wrote, “this collection of heist films just might be for you.” (For non-subscribers, the list includes How to Steal a Million, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Great Muppet Caper, Hudson Hawk, Ocean’s 8, and The Mastermind.)

I guess we’ve all gone numb to chaos at this point. Burglary’s just more material. In a world of never-ending wars, live-streamed murders, high-profile cyber catastrophes, diplomatic tantrums, collapsing institutions, and celebrity scandals, at least this one has a decent plot and some style.

I hope you know I’m not endorsing or trivializing thievery here. I’m just looking at this moment in time through a different lens. LMK what you think in the comments. :)

