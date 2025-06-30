Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

NewKid
6h

This is a slippery slope. It will be voluntary at first and then... they will lobby politicians to makes laws such as all kids must have this to attend school. Jobs will require it. Health insurance will require it. If your vitals are not good enough they will jack up how much you pay etc.. The possibilities on how to use this to control you are endless. I DO NOT care whose idea this is. DO NOT COMPLY

Donna LaBruno
6h

Girl, I love your writing. It’s always as if the words in my head pour out of your pen. And I know I’ve said this before and y’all are welcome to steal

It and post it everywhere: THEY CAN PUT THEIR WEARABLES UP THE SAME ORIFICE THEIR HEADS CURRENTLY OCCUPY. You’re welcome 😊

