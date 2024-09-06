At the peak of his presidential campaign, RFK Jr. had the support of 22% of voters. Given the U.S. voting population of 168 million, this means more than 37 million Americans arguably backed the independent candidate—the equivalent of the states of Virginia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Indiana combined.

Just two weeks ago, however, when Kennedy realized his presence in the race was likely to hurt Trump and help Harris, he announced he was suspending his campaign. Covering this dramatic turn of events, the AP described the declaration as “a late-stage shakeup of the race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.”

It could give Trump a boost. A modest one. You know, like a wireless political bralette or something.

If Trump and Harris were vying neck and neck for the remaining 78% of votes and all 37 million Kennedy supporters moved over to MAGA, Trump would trounce Harris 61 to 39 percent—the exact equivalent of popular vote in the largest political landslide in US history.

When he initially halted his campaign, Kennedy put out a simple request: Voters in reliably red or persistently blue states should still cast their ballots for him, but he urged anyone in a battleground state to vote for Trump. This way, his campaign might still earn the 5% of the popular vote necessary to qualify for federal funding in the next election cycle, but his presence wouldn’t give Harris any undue edge in critical swing states. The lifelong Democrat was willing to suffer his family’s wrath, the media’s abuse, his supporters’ disappointment, and humiliating defeat to keep Kamala out of the White House.

Kennedy fans were confused. Is my state incontrovertibly unpurple enough to risk it? Flaming-red Georgia flipped in 2020 and professed their electoral love to Biden. So-left-leaning-it-might-tip-over California chose Reagan by a political mile in 1984. What was an earth-loving, vaccine-hesitant conscientious objector of mean tweets seeking unity and respectful diplomatic discourse to do?

Yesterday, the WSDSMOI [whip smart deeply studied man of integrity] answered that question in two words: Vote Trump.

There was a time in the not-distant past when the media was so hungry for a scoop, so desperate to be the first to break a big story, that they might accidentally announce the wrong presidential pick.

Oops. (But we tried!)

What yesterday’s actual journalists lacked in accuracy they more than made up for in ambition. Today, not so much. In fact, as of this writing, the Kennedy story is nowhere in my news feed. (But you’ll be thrilled to know that Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce! Also did you guys hear the whole Tayvis planned breakup thing was fake news? The news says so hahahahaha.)

Even when you try to lead that haggard old horse named Google directly to the trough and force his face into it, only the Washington Post deigned to acknowledge the announcement at all (and refused to include the dirty T-word in its headline).

Kennedy is not being dramatic when he says free speech is under withering and relentless attack across the globe. Venezuela has blocked access to X after accusing Elon Musk of “inciting hate and fascism.” Brazil quickly followed suit, adding a $9000 daily fine for anyone caught using a VPN to skirt the suspension. Kamala Harris made it clear that she can’t wait to hop aboard the high-speed censorship train, insisting that her opponent’s planned head of a hopeful Government Efficiency Commission “has lost his privileges” and that his account “should be taken down.” (She’s also vowed to “protect democracy” by using the DOJ to muzzle free speech. #DefineIrony) Pavel Durov, founder of the uncensored platform Telegram, has been charged by the French judiciary with allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app. Outspoken anti-COVID vaccine attorney and thus “conspiracy theorist” Reiner Fuellmich has been politically imprisoned in Germany for nearly a year with no arrest warrant and no formal extradition process. And of course now we all know the Biden administration was pressuring media giant Meta to suppress any and all anti-narrative COVID content during the pandemic.

Some will say Kennedy’s latest “Vote Trump” plea was the plan all along. Others will try to have the brainwashed masses believe it’s all but irrelevant.

I know lots of diehard Kennedy enthusiasts are going to have a hard time checking that Trump box. The WSDSMOI was finally going to give them an alternative to the lesser of two uniparty evils. But if you trusted him enough to enthusiastically support him in the first place, maybe you can find it in your heart to trust his recommendation here. Your ability to continue to read substacks like this one might just depend on it.

