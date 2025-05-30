Jenna’s Side

Jenna's Side

Ok I HAVE been under a rock. Never heard of this couple until today. Yeah seems like the sentences were harsh relative to manslaughter and no crocodile tears for the gov $ but they also defrauded creditors.

When hubby and I were young and dumb we pre-paid a roofing contractor who made off with our money. After trying to find a lawyer to sue him (they all said legal fees would be higher than the amt of money and collecting a judgement would be next to impossible) one suggested contacting our state AG office. Turns out they had a file on the guy - he had been ripping people off for several years but didn't have the documentation to go after him. I had kept everything, including his business flyer, invoices, written correspondence (we had been faxing, lol, this was the 90's) and so on and we were willing to testify. Was charged with fraud and picked up on cocaine possession charges (our money went up his nose) and was convicted and got 7 years for fraud. So there IS precedent, although I doubt he served all 7 years.

What pisses me off is that this couple's charade was Christianity. When Christians parade about with their faith and then act like jack*sses it gives those who disdain faith an opportunity to say - see! I told you they are all a bunch of charlatans. And of course the full on MAGA show also taints the MAGA movement too. Not sure why Trump would expend political capital on these 2 although I guess he likes trolling the left.

Yes, I received your faux email at 4:33 am, spotted the extra vowel (“Ryan, I’d like to buy the A, please…”) right away but still momentarily thought, ‘Ooooh, how cute, Jenna is DM’ing me in the dead of night using her private secret email account, MUST be important…”

