Not since Tucker Carlson’s interview with Casey and Calley Means has a taped exchange blown up my inbox, text threads, and DMs with such force and fervor as his recent sit-down with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. “Must watch,” friends and followers insisted. “Finally, an insider is exposing pharma!”

The interview is titled You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It, and as a former magazine headline-writer, I’ll give it props for checking all the clickbait boxes. (Although from a technical standpoint, it’s a bit unclear whether we’re going to learn how to stop the cancer or the causing or the lying—perhaps that was the point?)

I mean, even if it’s past my bedtime, I’m staying up to read that.

I flagged it for soonest possible follow-up, but then my friend Doc Malik posted his own assessment, and I happened to read that first. For folks unfamiliar with Doc, he’s a system expat; a rogue free-thinker; a die-hard pharma skeptic. In his analysis, he didn’t just do an excruciatingly deep dive into Dr. Soon-Shiong’s medical background (research, biotech, cancer drugs, vaccines), philanthropy (his own research foundation has partnered with the Clinton Foundation *falalalala nothing to see here), outside business activities (he owns the LA Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune and is one of the headline backers of clean energy startup Heliogen—along with Bill Gates *holds up nearest cross and puts on garlic necklace), and the source of his billions-with-a-b (mostly developing cancer drugs). Doc also critically and expertly dissected the CANCER LIES interview and pulled out some deeply disturbing things the so-called whistleblower said—and some even more troubling things he didn’t.

I urge you to read (or listen to) Doc’s much more detailed and scientific take on the Tucker tell-all, but in the meantime, here’s a summary from a snarky layperson’s perspective:

Soon-Shiong—whom I will refer to as SS going forward—is a billionaire pharma mogul and philanthropist [is it just me or is that a hard pass already?] who made his fortune selling chemotherapy drugs. He’s now positioning himself as a corporate insider who’s had a Eureka! moment and has embarked on a heroic mission to expose the evils of the cancer industrial complex *except the parts that might make him or his new vaccines *injectable immunity boosters* look bad.

ANNOUNCER: Finally! A hero with a financial stake in the outcome!

SS acknowledges that cancer is skyrocketing in young people, a trend he blames on toxins, red dye, PFAS, and, of course, COVID. That rascally long COVID in particular. (Did you notice there’s nothing in his list that even remotely rhymes with phaxxines? Curious.) In fact, SS calls what we are seeing a cancer pandemic—caused in big part by super-scary COVID, even if it’s asymptomatic!—and he’s made it this half of his life’s work to get to the bottom of it.

ANNOUNCER: Listen, everyone. It’s just two weeks to flatten the tumor. Stay home, stay safe. Do it for granny. We’re all in this together!

SS explains that the medical community’s approach to cancer for the last fifty years has been “not wrong, because that’s a pejorative statement, but not enlightened.” Apparently, they’ve foolishly been targeting the wrong cells! Silly doctors. According to SS, inflammation is what actually causes cancer (by compromising our immune systems), and that cancer in turn suppresses killer T cells that are designed to fight inflammation in the first place. The key to stopping this vicious cycle is figuring out how to preemptively activate those killer T cells.

ANNOUNCER: But wait! SS is a stupid-rich cancer drug inventor! Maybe somebody he knows is working on just such a thing!

Like loads of us, SS believes that chemotherapy and radiation do more harm than good, not because they kill healthy cells or are inherently carcinogenic, but because they further weaken an already compromised immune system (“that’s how you die, that’s how you get cancer,” he explains, even those most people undergoing these treatments likely already have cancer). He also agrees that mRNA vaccines have been a colossal flop, again, not because they have maimed or injured literally millions, but because they only trigger antibodies and completely ignore the immune system.

The good news is, we can save our energy for looking fabulous and fighting government corruption, because—phew!—SS already has a solution: the deep-pocketed do-gooder has invented a brand-new vaccine, which uses proprietary science-y biotech mechanisms to activate killer T cells and antibodies! It’s like a bivalent… injectable immunity booster, but, you know, better. And safer. And effectiver.

ANNOUNCER: Whoa. I did not see that coming.

TUCKER CARLSON: Is there any way you can take the word vaccine out, call it something else? DR. PATRICK SOON-SHIONG: I’m calling it BioShield. TUCKER CARLSON: Good. Because vaccine just scared the crap out of me. DR. PATRICK SOON-SHIONG: I know. Because it’s not a vaccine in that general sense of an antibody based vaccine. It’s your body’s bioshield. And the bioshield is to educate your body to have these T cells called memory T cells that go and hide in bone marrow and come out when they need it and kill that cell so it can never do damage.

And there it is. The bait-and-switcheroo. mRNA vaccines? Oh no, those only promote antibodies. The real future is T cell vaccines. That hide in your bone marrow. Only don’t call them vaccines.

On a completely unrelated note, something called Project BioShield was established in 2004 to incentivize private industry to develop medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, and to streamline the FDA approval process for these countermeasures. Oh, and the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (PAHPAIA) increased the authorization for Project BioShield from $2.8 billion over five years to $7.1 billion over ten years. Just a random, pre-pandemic aside. No connection whatsoever.

So, just to recap:

COVID is a grave, ever-present (and sometimes silent) menace. It’s one of the primary reasons a cancer explosion is happening. The cancer explosion is definitely not because of anything pharmaceutical. We need to get ahead of cancer instead of waiting to treat it. The solution is—surprise!—a vaccine in a BioShield costume.

Of course, I went back and watched the entire interview, and I can see why so many truthers have been getting a tiny bit high on hopium. The man said things—tons of them—that we’ve been yearning to hear for years. (Ten bucks to the first person who can come up with something sexier to a conspiracy theorist than “you’re being lied to.”) He talked about boosting immunity and treating individual patients instead of diseases and he called mRNA vaccines a failure! He referred to Bobby Kennedy as “the right person in HHS” and believes there’s a deep state that has a motivation beyond public health. If you didn’t pay attention too closely—like when he spoke fondly of newly unemployed jab-pusher Peter Marks or when he didn’t mention a single one of the dozens of natural ways you can boost immunity—and you don’t have a cynical bone in your body and you weren’t scarred by the pandemic’s lie-after-safe-and-effective-lie, you might just think he’s the corporate Judas with a conscience roughly half of the world has been waiting for.

From Doc Malik’s stack:

Obviously, I’m not a doctor. And make no mistake, lots of trained medical professionals are simply blown away by the “brilliant, ethical, selfless physician” they see in Soon-Shiong. Maybe I’m just an impossible skeptic (which I have every right to be after the last five years, but still). Maybe Dr. SS really has figured out the key to cancer, and he just hasn’t gotten the traction he needs because the goliath that is the cancer-treatment industry has him in a headlock. (He tells a woeful tale of how Francis Collins worked to keep him from joining the NIH and how the FDA made him stop his drug trials and how “there was nothing more we could do anyway because we didn’t have any of the resources, the money, the supplies to complete a phase three.” FWIW, the guy has a net worth of 21.2 billion according to the LA Business Journal, and phase three of a clinical trial averages around $20 million, which is drug baron couch change—we’re talking 0.094% of his wealth). It’s possible.

Or maybe I really am a right-wing anti-vax conspiracy theorist after all. Because what’s being peddled here as truth-telling looks like little more than a vaccine rebranding, and the pill-ionaire who’s being hailed as a wise and courageous whistleblower sounds suspiciously like a needle juice salesman.

If you think I’m wildly misguided, I know you’ll let me know in the comments. ;)

