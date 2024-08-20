I spend at least six hours a day reading, watching, or listening to important interviews and info-packed substacks in an effort to stay on top of what’s happening in the wacko world. I consider myself enormously fortunate to work for myself and thus be able to allocate my time this way, incidentally, but the reality is that knowledge is no longer a luxury. If we’re going to survive the nonstop assault on our health, sanity, security, freedom, and livelihoods from literally every corner of the globe, it’s an unequivocal, life-and-death necessity.

If you only have time to tune into a single media event this week, I beg you to make it Tucker Carlson’s sit-down with Casey and Calley Means. (If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen some snippets.) Casey is a Stanford-educated physician and Calley is a Harvard Business School grad and lobbyist. Together, the whistleblowing siblings are blowing the lid off our dangerously corrupt, patently coopted sickcare and regulatory systems. The interview is long (2:20) and covers everything from Obamacare and Ozempic to the hormone disruptors in virtually everything we touch, eat, and inhale and is unequivocally worth every mind-blowing minute.

I sat through 8,456 seconds of nonstop commercial interruptions and Tucker’s famously awkward chuckle to bring you a handful of highlights, some of which shocked even me, and I make it my job to know this stuff:

Our modern food industry was created by the tobacco industry—where it used the same science (and scientists) that got people hooked on Lucky Strikes to make junk food equally addictive. (It would actually be brilliant if it weren’t so diabolical.)

The “food pyramid” that people relied on for dietary guidance for decades was little more than a marketing tool to push the aforementioned highly addictive crap (all of the sugary starches and processed cereals at the stuff-your-faces-with-it base).

Limit eggs and avocados and make sure you eat plenty of Lucky Charms!

What I love most about this interview is that the Means don’t just call out the many, unfathomable issues we’re facing and explain how we got here; they offer simple, practical, implementable solutions to many of them (including how women can reverse PCOS—which is epidemic right now—naturally in as little as twelve weeks and without pharmaceutical intervention which of course is the current protocol *PUNCHES SOMETHING*). Take a listen and LMK what you think.

The Means siblings have co-authored Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health and I just ordered my copy. Also please note for once I’m plugging a book I didn’t write or edit (or even read yet)! You’re welcome.