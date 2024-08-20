Put This on Your Must-Watch List
I thought I knew exactly how bad it was out there. I was wrong. These whistleblowing siblings left my jaw on the floor.
I spend at least six hours a day reading, watching, or listening to important interviews and info-packed substacks in an effort to stay on top of what’s happening in the wacko world. I consider myself enormously fortunate to work for myself and thus be able to allocate my time this way, incidentally, but the reality is that knowledge is no longer a luxury. If we’re going to survive the nonstop assault on our health, sanity, security, freedom, and livelihoods from literally every corner of the globe, it’s an unequivocal, life-and-death necessity.
If you only have time to tune into a single media event this week, I beg you to make it Tucker Carlson’s sit-down with Casey and Calley Means. (If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen some snippets.) Casey is a Stanford-educated physician and Calley is a Harvard Business School grad and lobbyist. Together, the whistleblowing siblings are blowing the lid off our dangerously corrupt, patently coopted sickcare and regulatory systems. The interview is long (2:20) and covers everything from Obamacare and Ozempic to the hormone disruptors in virtually everything we touch, eat, and inhale and is unequivocally worth every mind-blowing minute.
I sat through 8,456 seconds of nonstop commercial interruptions and Tucker’s famously awkward chuckle to bring you a handful of highlights, some of which shocked even me, and I make it my job to know this stuff:
Our modern food industry was created by the tobacco industry—where it used the same science (and scientists) that got people hooked on Lucky Strikes to make junk food equally addictive. (It would actually be brilliant if it weren’t so diabolical.)
The “food pyramid” that people relied on for dietary guidance for decades was little more than a marketing tool to push the aforementioned highly addictive crap (all of the sugary starches and processed cereals at the stuff-your-faces-with-it base).
You know those seed oils (soybean, canola, corn, sunflower, safflower) that are in virtually every single chip, cracker, cookie, condiment, muffin, marinade, dressing, sauce, bagel, and slice of bread in the grocery store? They may sound benign but they’re actually byproducts of petroleum production. Oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, who had an extra nickel or two to rub together, lobbied to have this dirt-cheap toxic sludge deemed suitable for human consumption. Today, seed oils are the largest single source of most Americans’ caloric intake and we wonder why we’re getting fatter and sicker every day SMH.
The American Diabetes Association gets funding from a candy and soda giant (Cadbury Schweppes) so they can “help combat obesity and diabetes in America by stressing the importance of making smart nutritional choices” hahahahahahaha.
American girls are currently reaching puberty six years earlier than they did three generations ago. (And if there’s anything women want, it’s seventy-two bonus periods in their lifetimes! Never mind the fact that even “organic” tampons [sorry, guys, but if we have to use them you can at least look at the word] have been found to contain lead, arsenic, and other harmful chemicals and now we’ll be using thousands more of them. My ovaries and my daughters’ ovaries thank you for this delightful and unexpected gift anyway.)
Between the packaging stuck to pretty much everything we eat, the microplastics in our water and in the air, the household cleaning products we use, and the noxious personal care products we slather on our bodies (My kids, on cue: “Your skin is your body’s largest organ!”), we each consume a credit card worth of plastic every week. [*Makes note to bug hubby about whole-house water filtration system again.]
Michelle Obama is out there making bank pushing sugar water as a healthy alternative to soda. How did I miss this Plezi atrocity? Hey
Big Mikeformer FLOTUS, why not push water-water? Just a thought.
They spray our food with seventy million pounds of atrazine—a known endocrine disruptor that’s been banned in Europe for decades—every year. Atrazine happens to be the same chemical that turns male frogs into females that is not an urban myth, by the way. But that probably has nothing to do with the gender dysphoria/sexual identity epidemic sweeping the country. Really.
80% of NIH grants go to researchers with conflicts of interest. (We covered this extensively in The War on Ivermectin so I wasn’t shocked, but it’s still unfathomable to me that it’s allowed to continue.)
75% of FDA funding comes from pharma—and there’s a revolving door between the two. So basically you’re in charge of producing the
poisonremedy one year and regulating it the next. Doesn’t seem sketch at all.
Doctors should we really still call them that? are prescribing the weight loss drug Ozempic—which is already poised to become the most profitable pharmaceutical ever produced—to kids as young as twelve and trying to push the age limit to six. Now that Medicaid covers Ozempic, that $1,500 per month per patient is being funded by our taxpayer dollars. If every one of the staggering seventy-five percent of American adults who is overweight or obese got a prescription—and why wouldn’t they? who doesn’t want a quick fix on the house!?—the tab would total more than three and a half trillion dollars a year. For a medication tied to cancer, death, strokes, fertility complications, miscarriages, and heart, pancreas, kidney, and gallbladder diseases. Create the illness, sell the cure, lather, rinse, repeat.
The average American child has his face in a screen seven hours a day and spends less time outside than the average inmate [*weeps into nearest pillow].
Agricultural behemoth Monsanto was conveniently acquired by pharma giant Bayer in 2018. The former makes a product (Roundup) known to cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The latter produces a medication (Nexavar) that treats… non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Nothing to see here, folks.
And so much more your head will
literallyfiguratively explode.
What I love most about this interview is that the Means don’t just call out the many, unfathomable issues we’re facing and explain how we got here; they offer simple, practical, implementable solutions to many of them (including how women can reverse PCOS—which is epidemic right now—naturally in as little as twelve weeks and without pharmaceutical intervention which of course is the current protocol *PUNCHES SOMETHING*). Take a listen and LMK what you think.
I don’t know if you know this, but I get zero dollars from pharma hahahahahaha.
The Means siblings have co-authored Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health and I just ordered my copy. Also please note for once I’m plugging a book I didn’t write or edit (or even read yet)! You’re welcome.
After giving up GMO pasta (only allowed in the USA) and switching to European pasta we no longer feel bloated or cramps after eating. Our government has been taken over by evil corporations and they don’t care that they’re poisoning us.
I absolutely agree! I watched it this weekend and have been touting and spouting about it ever since. They are a force to be reckoned with. And...I love their parents. Throwing her a party when she officially told Stanford to stick it and walked away from her career? They are rockstar parents. God be with these 2 very gifted and insightful siblings.♥♥♥ The thing is...I have been saying all this for the last few years, especially about American food. The food tastes so much better in Africa. Yes, South Africa, Namibia and the British Isles. It all tastes WAY better than the slop we eat. It certainly makes me get creative for my taste buds.