Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
14h

Read what Dr. Yoho says about Ozempic:

“The drug works by paralyzing the stomach, preventing proper digestion. This mechanism causes severe gastrointestinal problems in many patients. Nearly 3,000 lawsuits have been consolidated in the Pennsylvania federal court alleging gastroparesis, intestinal blockages, and ileus. The FDA has updated Ozempic’s warning label multiple times since 2023—adding warnings for ileus in September 2023, severe gastrointestinal reactions in January 2025, and pulmonary aspiration during anesthesia in November 2024.“

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/396-ozempics-depravaties-make-the

Please tell me that photo of Kelly Ripa is doctored. It’s horrifying.

Back when I used to watch the idiot box (what my mother called the TV) I always wondered if Kelly had an eating disorder. If she looked that skeletal on TV, how did she look in person???!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
14h

Big Pharma has found another way to keep humans chronically ill and make billions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
187 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture